The Relationship of Education and Income to Brain and Cognition Varies Across Groups of People
Summary: Findings reveal the relationships between socioeconomic status, brain size, and cognition are established early in life. In a study of more than 50.000 participants, researchers from the Lifebrain consortium found that although more education and higher income tended to be associated with larger brain volumes and better cognitive scores, these associations varied considerably between groups studied.neurosciencenews.com
