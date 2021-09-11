CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

This absolute madlad went out and built the Zelda game room of your dreams

By Zach Freking-Smith
zeldauniverse.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEvery self-respecting nerd wants one thing and one thing only: a game room. Ideally, something that would be the envy of everyone else. Well, Reddit user u/_Edlothian went and did it, the absolute madlad: He went and created a painstakingly detailed Zelda-themed gaming room. Dubbed “The Sanctuary,” the room features...

zeldauniverse.net

Comments / 0

Related
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: What Makes a Zelda Game Great for You?

The Legend of Zelda has come a long way since its original release in 1986, and since then the games have only improved as time as gone on. New gaming consoles, better graphics, a wider variety of music, and more have come to make what we know and love about our favorite Zelda games. In the past I have personally written and discussed my favorite Zelda games and why, as have many of the staff here, but today I want to ask a different question. What makes a Zelda game great for you?
VIDEO GAMES
hypebeast.com

Goldin Auctions Lists Rare NES 'The Legend of Zelda' and 'Super Mario Bros.' Sealed Game Cartridges

Goldin Auctions is doubling down on its retro gaming offerings with the listing of two rare WATA-graded NES games. Up first from the sealed offerings is the 1986 Nintendo The Legend of Zelda title with a WATA 9.0/A rating. This cartridge features a “REV-A” label indicating that the cartridge is a three-screw with the round “Seal of Quality” suggesting that it was manufactured between January 1988 and March 1989. This game even still has the original Lionel retail price sticker on it. The bidding is currently at $60,000 USD with 15 days left to go in the auction.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

Out-of-print Japanese Zelda manga will be released as ebooks

Thanks to the diligent research of Melora of History of Hyrule and Zelda collector Ikhana, we have learned that eight volumes of Japanese Zelda manga from the 1980s are set to be re-published digitally as ebooks for the first time. A press release from One Pack Comics has revealed that it will publish its entire manga catalog from the ’80s as ebooks with a few books releasing every month.
COMICS
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: Is There Any Cut Content From a Zelda Game You’d Like to See Included in a Future Remake?

Much as I discussed in the discovery of the lost Ocarina of Time beta rom, the final product we see in video games is often only a small part of what was conceptualized. Due to all sorts of things like different project direction, time crunch, and thought evolution, a concept can see all manner of development only to wind up left behind when a game hits store shelves. Oftentimes, we’ll only ever know about these ideas if a developer is kind enough to mention them in an art book or interview, but occasionally we see unfinished ideas in trailers, demos, and promotional materials leading up to the games release. Even more rare, sometimes those ideas suddenly return from the dead within DLC, remakes, and sequels. With how many cut content stories there are within the Zelda series, which ones would want to see brought to life?
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Gaming#Game Room#Time
nintendoeverything.com

Spindle, a Zelda-esque action adventure game with a pig companion, coming to Switch

Not too long ago, developer Let’s GameDev managed to fund its new game Spindle through Kickstarter. The studio ultimately raised a total of €59,091. The idea behind Spindle is simple to understand, as it’s an action adventure game much like Zelda. You’ll be playing as “Death”, but you won’t be alone as a pig will accompany you on your entire journey.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Daily Debate: If a Zelda Tactics Game Existed, How Should it Play?

Tactical games frustrate and fascinate me. I have been enthralled by several of them over the years, but have never been good at a single one. And they seem to be having a moment: Mario + Rabbids is getting a sequel. Project Triangle Strategy will be a Switch exclusive. The makers of XCOM are tossing some deep cut Marvel characters into the breach with Marvel Midnight Sons. And even one of the most frenetic series of the arcade run n’ gun era, Metal Slug, is due to jump genre with Metal Slug Tactics!
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Legend Of Zelda Is The World's Most Tragic Video Game Series

The story of every game of The Legend of Zelda is pretty much the same: Evil monster king tries to claim a godlike wish-granting artifact, the Triforce, in order to dominate the world, and a sword-wielding fairy child and magical princess team up to stop him. There are 27 Zelda games at this point, and the vast majority are remixes of that basic idea in some form or another. And for years, that's all it seemed like the Zelda games were: different takes on the same idea, the same game revisited with interesting tweaks along the way.
VIDEO GAMES
fbtb.net

PokéMondays: Went In Looking For A Bug, Came Out With A Rock

So, I, like, tried hunting for a Ledyba, I really did. Probably started a chain maybe three times, which doesn’t sound like a lot but when each chain lasts at 90 turns it’s a lot. Killed each chain by my own stupid hand. I needed a break because this hunting thing wasn’t quickly becoming not fun anymore. So I tried my hand at Ultra Space Wilds. I didn’t have a specific target in mind. I figured whichever legendary I hit first, that would be my target. It only took me one run to get to Regirock.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Arts
Gamespot

AtGames Legends Ultimate Racer Will Add Some Turbo To Your Game Room

Following its Legends Ultimate and Legends Pinball machines, AtGames will be getting behind the wheel for the AtGames Legends Ultimate Racer cabinet. The machine will be, like its predecessors, an online-enabled device that includes both pre-installed games as well as support for additional games via a connected PC, meaning you can finally get a Forza cabinet right in your home.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Have you ever played a game so much it changes your dreams?

Find all previous editions of the PCG Q&A here. Some highlights:. - Which underappreciated comic book character deserves their own game?. Too much Tetris will have you looking at the furniture as if it's made of blocks that need to be lined up in neat rows, and don't tell the cops this but too much Grand Theft Auto can make you think some bad thoughts about cars. Sometimes games go even further, penetrating far enough into our brains they don't just recolor our waking life, but our sleeping one as well.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

Try Not to Lose It Over this Phenomenal Fan-Made Zelda Game Room

Zelda fan Edlothian has completed his insanely immersive Zelda-themed game room he has dubbed, “The Sanctuary.” The room is adorned wall to wall with a dungeon-like façade, and every inch is packed with iconography from throughout the series. Not to mention, Edlothian boasts a hearty collection of Zelda memorabilia including controllers, figurines, consoles, amiibo, board games, a Master Sword, a Hylian Shield, and more. The project must have been a huge undertaking, but all the work was worth it as it is quite a triumph.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

How music theory plays a paramount role in The Legend of Zelda games

Whether we realize it or not, The Legend of Zelda music has connected countless people around the world. From heroic ballads to catchy tunes, perilous fights, heartstring tuggers, adventurous marches, and so much more, Hyrule springs to life before our eyes and imaginations with the help of its remarkable sounds. The Legend of Zelda’s iconic music has certainly branded the video game series into a household name. Even in its humble beginnings in 1986, one can’t help but admire the first Zelda game’s epic theme song belting out its 8-bit splendor on the title screen.
VIDEO GAMES
zeldauniverse.net

How to audition for Zelda Universe’s The Wind Waker: English Dub – Second Quest

If you have been champing at the bit to (literally) have your voice heard, here is a great opportunity for you! Open auditions for Zelda Universe’s most recent fan dub, The Wind Waker: Second Quest, are being held from September 10 until October 1, 2021. Don’t want to have a speaking role? Don’t worry! There are also roles for singers and musicians.
ENTERTAINMENT
imore.com

You don't know what a Zelda game is

The Legend of Zelda series has been around for quite some time. Saying that it's one of the most influential franchises in video games is not really a stretch, and plenty of players love to argue that fact. As new games release, I can't help but notice that reviewers constantly...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy