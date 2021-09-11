This absolute madlad went out and built the Zelda game room of your dreams

Much as I discussed in the discovery of the lost Ocarina of Time beta rom, the final product we see in video games is often only a small part of what was conceptualized. Due to all sorts of things like different project direction, time crunch, and thought evolution, a concept can see all manner of development only to wind up left behind when a game hits store shelves. Oftentimes, we’ll only ever know about these ideas if a developer is kind enough to mention them in an art book or interview, but occasionally we see unfinished ideas in trailers, demos, and promotional materials leading up to the games release. Even more rare, sometimes those ideas suddenly return from the dead within DLC, remakes, and sequels. With how many cut content stories there are within the Zelda series, which ones would want to see brought to life?

