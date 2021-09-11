Skoolie Life Problems: 5 Things You Should Know Before Making a School Bus Your Home
RV mania is a real thing, and it’s growing fast. From DIY camper models to luxury motorhomes, RVs of all kinds are hitting the road this year. Most are standard, factory-built RVs. However, some are a bit less common. Vans, box trucks, horse trailers, retired ambulances, and other vehicles have become homes for the adventurous. The most popular of these uncommon homes on wheels are probably the school buses, also known as skoolies.www.motorbiscuit.com
Comments / 0