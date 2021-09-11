Skoolie Life Problems: 5 Things You Should Know Before Making a School Bus Your Home

If you’re getting ready to head to the dealerships to look at new or used cars, you have to be more prepared than ever. Not only will you have the usual time of spending hours test driving vehicles, but haggling on a price is also now harder than ever. With demand for cars up and availability low, dealerships have the upper hand. Because of this, many cars are being sold for more than they are actually worth or valued at, even despite age, mileage, or history. This year, car buying is just a bit trickier, and if you aren’t attentive, you may be paying too much for your next vehicle.

BUYING CARS ・ 13 HOURS AGO