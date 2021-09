We're all used to our parents and grandparents complaining how things used to be better back in the day, but it turns out younger people feel the exact same way. More and more younger people are complaining about how things were better back in the day, and Buzzfeed put together an incredible list of the things younger adults are frustrated with the most, and we have to say, we agree with them all.

RECIPES ・ 9 DAYS AGO