After all the rumors and speculations, Apple has finally released dates for its impending event. The special “California Streaming” event is slated to take place on September 14 and yet again it is going to be a virtual affair. The highlight of the event is more or less the iPhone 13 series, of which, we kind-off know almost all the ins and outs, even though they are all speculative at the moment.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO