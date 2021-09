I think we beat Duke every year with Jones at QB. I saw the first ODU game when Heinicke was inserted as a freshman. He was poised and effective right from the start. To be truthful, I am excited to see him at the helm for the WFT. He will have to be a miracle man to put this team on a winning track, but he is more than an adequate QB.

