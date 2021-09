Robert Rochell had one scholarship offer from an FBS school coming out of high school in 2016. It was from Central Arkansas, and he took that opportunity and ran with it all the way towards making his NFL debut on Sunday against the Chicago Bears. A fourth round pick of the LA Rams a few months ago, the rookie Rochell played in 27 snaps on Sunday, more than any other rookie on the team, and helped end Chicago’s fourth quarter comeback big with a pass deflection.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO