Photos: Scenes From 9/11 National Memorials

WBUR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks, multiple ceremonies commemorated the nearly 3,000 lives that were lost on that day. From New York to Pennsylvania to the Pentagon, here are some of the scenes captured as people are remembering and reflecting on the lives lost and legacies left behind.

kingsvillerecord.com

Fire Dept. Captain shares memory from 9/11

Twenty years ago, four hijacked planes carried out attacks on the United States. Islamic extremists known as Al Qaeda were responsible for the attacks. Two planes struck the twin towers of the World Trade Center in New York City, a third struck the Pentagon building in Washington, D.C., and a fourth crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. The 9/11 terrorist attacks killed more than 2,500 and left an indelible memory in the minds of Americans and the world. During the aftermath, volunteers from all over the country traveled to ground zero and surrounding areas to help in any way they could.
PUBLIC SAFETY
nbcboston.com

The Decades Between: Photos From 9/11 and Now

In the years after the Sept. 11 attacks, New York City began to rebuild a devastated Lower Manhattan. In just nine years, One World Trade rose into the skyline, a symbol of New York City's resilience. Plazas and memorials welcome thousands of visitors each year, commemorating the country's shared loss...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedanielislandnews.com

The 9/11 Memorial

Among the more indelible images to emerge on Sept. 11, 2001, was the sight of two planes crashing into the North and South Towers of the World Trade Center. Still photos and video footage of those planes flying into the Twin Towers were the first images of the attacks many Americans saw, and anyone who watched events unfold that morning will ever forget those images.
MILITARY
Daily Republic

National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial renovations complete

Since 2008, the National 9/11 Pentagon Memorial has been a solemn, quiet escape for mourners to pay their respects to those who died at the Pentagon at 9:37 a.m., Sept. 11, 2001, when terrorists flew American Airlines Flight 77 into the west side of the building, killing 184 people onboard and employees inside the U.S. military headquarters.
MILITARY
bouldercityreview.com

9/11 Memory: Firefighters’ sacrifices unite nation

Sept. 11, 2001, has had a profound impact on first responders from around the country and I believe it affects each person uniquely. For me it was initially anger toward the people that had done this and a deep sadness for the huge loss of life that would surely come from the attack.
BOULDER CITY, NV
Connecticut Post

In Photos: Milford's 9/11 memorial service

Milford held a 9/11 memorial service Saturday morning at City Hall to commemorate the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attack on the World Trade Center. During the ceremony, Fire Department Chief Douglas Edo rang a bell for the three Milford residents killed that day - Michael Miller, Avnish Patel and Seth Morris.
MILFORD, CT
Eric Sentell

How to Memorialize 9/11 from Missouri

Tribute in Light, New York CityJesse Mills, Unsplash. This Saturday, September 11, marks the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon outside Washington, D.C. You may not be able to travel from Missouri to downtown Manhattan or the D.C. metro area, but you can still remember 9/11 and its victims thanks to the 9/11 Memorial and Museum.
MISSOURI STATE
Wicked Local

Memories of 9/11 from those who served in Belmont and in Afghanistan

Just about everyone who is old enough can remember the moment they heard airplanes had struck the World Trade Center. Their memories are as clear as the blue sky that day, Sept. 11, 2001. That moment changed this country’s history and kept one ultimate goal in mind – keeping America safe from terrorist attacks.
BOSTON, MA
spectrumnews1.com

National Veterans Memorial and Museum CEO recalls 9/11

Mike Kallmeyer visited with Lt. Col. Michael Ferriter, President and CEO of the National Veterans Memorial and Museum in downtown Columbus, to discuss 9/11 and his memory of that day. "I was in Norfolk, Virginia. I worked at a joint command. We had Army, Navy, Air Force and Marines there,”...
COLUMBUS, OH
Roanoke Times

9/11 reader memories from Roanoke Times' readers

I was a sophomore at the College of William and Mary sitting in a social psychology class when our professor gave us a preliminary report. Keep in mind that there were no smartphones and we were several years before social media would be invented. Initially we thought a missile hit the first tower. We were so confused. The thought that an airplane could hit the World Trade Center, even by accident, seemed unfathomable. Even then, our initial thought was “Oh, it must have been a light aircraft like a small Cessna.” There’s no way a commercial airline could crash into those buildings. Our professor let us leave early because she knew there were many students from the New York and New Jersey areas. I went back to my dorm and my roommate was on his knees in front of the TV as we watched the coverage. Then the Pentagon was hit. Then the towers fell. We sat there for hours, and I don’t think we said a word. What could we say? With a large number of students from the NYC and D.C. area, I remember the entire student body being in a state of shock.
ROANOKE, VA
lowellsfirstlook.com

Scenes from Lowell: Remembering 9/11

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001. Nearly 3,000 people lost their lives on that day as terrorists hijacked four planes, killing both those onboard as well as others on the ground when the planes crashed into two World Trade Center towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania.
LOWELL, MI
Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Orr: A Wyomingite’s memories from the White House on 9/11

There was nothing spectacular about the Denver Broncos vs. New York Giants game on Sept. 10. Just a Monday Night Football game. The Broncos were trying to stay relevant following the departure of John Elway a few years beforehand. We had steaks and martinis and watched it from my friend Rob Wallace’s house in northern Virginia.
WYOMING STATE
WRGB

Brother memorializes brother, turns 9/11 into a national day of service

How do you honor a life lost in service to others?. Not long after 9/11, Jay Winuk, who lost his brother Glenn in the Twin Towers, got a call from friend and public relations colleague David Paine, who said according to Jay “ I really want to do something to honor the way the nation stood up and came together. What do you think about trying to start a grass roots initiative that would encourage people to do good deeds each 9/11 anniversary in honor of those who perished and in honor of those who rose in service?”
SOCIETY
pix11.com

Powerful photos: 9/11 memorial ceremony in NYC

MANHATTAN — Americans solemnly marked the 20th anniversary of 9/11 on Saturday, remembering the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil just weeks after the fraught end of the Afghanistan war that followed. With a tolling bell and a moment of silence, the anniversary ceremony at ground zero in New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daytona Beach News-Journal

9/11 memories: "A crazy and totally unexpected scene." Jan Boyle

Jan Boyle of Ormond Beach watched the World Trade Center attack unfold on the morning commute from her New York City apartment only blocks from the scene. This is one of the emails submitted to The News-Journal by Volusia-Flagler residents who offered memories of the 9/11 attacks. I lived in...
ORMOND BEACH, FL
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Scenes from 9/11 by Post-Dispatch reporter Joel Currier

When two jets slammed into the World Trade Center towers on Sept. 11, 2001, I was working at my first job after college at Midtown Manhattan ad agency. My coworkers and I watched the towers collapse live on television from a conference room at One Worldwide Plaza, a 47-story high-rise in the city's Hell's Kitchen neighborhood. The building was swiftly evacuated over fears of further attacks. My college pal and flatmate Dominic, who worked at the same firm, walked with me home six miles to our Brooklyn apartment. On the way, I bought an $8 disposable film camera at a bodega and began snapping photos as we passed throngs of scared and confused New Yorkers in Times Square, Bryant Park and the East Village.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Eleven memories of 9/11: Volusia-Flagler residents recall their experiences from a national tragedy

In East Central Florida and around the globe, millions this weekend will recall the morning 20 years ago when the world forever changed. In Volusia and Flagler counties, memories of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001, remain indelible for readers who responded to The News-Journal’s call to share experiences and emotions tied to that day.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

