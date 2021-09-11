CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Alabama, Georgia, Notre Dame in action

By David Cobb, Shehan Jeyarajah, Barrett Sallee
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021 college football season started with a bang last week, and while the Week 2 slate does not appear to be nearly as filling, there are a number of big games for fans to sink their teeth into. The game of the day might have been played in the noon slot, as No. 12 Oregon pulled off the road upset at No. 3 Ohio State in a rematch of the 2015 national title game. But the action doesn't stop there. No. 9 Iowa State will host No. 10 Iowa in the first Cy-Hawk Game featuring a pair of top 10 teams in its history.

