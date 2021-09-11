CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousands of Catalans Rally for Independence in Barcelona

Cover picture for the articleBARCELONA (Reuters) - Thousands of Catalans chanted, sang and waved flags as they marched through Barcelona on Saturday, calling for the region's independence from Spain. The march, organised by the grassroots Assemblea Nacional Catalana [ANC], was the first since Spain's government pardoned nine Catalan separatist leaders who had been jailed for their role in a 2017 botched bid for independence, which was Spain's biggest political crisis in decades.

Catalan Separatists Reportedly Sought Help From Russia

Catalan separatists sought help from Russia as it struggled to break with Spain, The New York Times has reported, citing intelligence files. Josep Lluis Alay, a senior adviser to the self-exiled former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont, traveled to Moscow on at least two occasions in 2019 to meet with current Russian officials and former intelligence officers in an effort to receive support, the paper said on September 3, citing intelligence reports it reviewed.
Russians rally against govt pressure on independent media

MOSCOW (AP) — Several dozen Russians have gathered in Moscow to protest the crackdown by Russian authorities on independent media. The small rally on Saturday was organized by several opposition candidates in the September parliamentary election. It was officially billed as a meeting between candidates and voters in order to avoid accusations of staging an unauthorized rally. The candidates condemned the recent designation of several independent media outlets as “foreign agents.” That label in Russia carries strong pejorative connotations. Independent media in Russia have faced increased pressure ahead of the Sept. 19 vote, which is widely seen as an important part of President Vladimir Putin’s efforts to cement his rule before the presidential election in 2024.
IBTimes

Catalan Separatists To Test Unity Ahead Of Madrid Talks

Catalonia's deeply divided separatist movement will put its mobilisation skills to the test Saturday as the northeastern region celebrates its national day ahead of fresh talks with Spain's government. The annual "Diada" on September 11 marks the fall of Barcelona to Spain in 1714 and normally draws vast crowds of...
BBC

India farmers' protests: Tens of thousands join rally in Uttar Pradesh

Tens of thousands of farmers have gathered in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh to protest against new agriculture laws. Local police put the number at over half a million, while an AFP photographer said at least 50,000 farmers and supporters took part. The farmers want state authorities to repeal...
goal.com

The Catalan independence movement & Bartomeu's critics: How 'Barcagate' pursued its targets

New reports obtained during the investigation into the scandal have revealed how some of the parties were identified and pursued through social media. Leaders of the Catalan independence movement and critics of Josep Maria Bartomeu's Barcelona administration were among the prime targets of the infamous 'Barcagate', which saw social media used to publicly attack several figures connected to the club.
riverbender.com

Dialogue with Spain deepens division between Catalan parties

MADRID (AP) — The leader of Catalonia in northeastern Spain has announced that he is excluding a separatist party in his ruling regional coalition from talks with the central government aimed at solving the tensions over the growing pro-independence sentiment in the region. Catalan President Pere Aragonès also said he...
abc17news.com

Spain restarts talks to resolve Catalan secession crisis

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister and the leader of Catalonia are restarting negotiations in hopes of finding a solution to the ongoing political crisis caused by the region’s separatist movement. Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez met Wednesday with regional president Pere Aragonès at the seat of the Catalan government in downtown Barcelona. Expectations are low for any huge advances from the meeting. The Catalans will repeat their demand for an independence referendum that Sánchez has said is a non-starter. The talks have opened a rift inside the separatist camp between those like Aragonès who call them a “historic opportunity” and those who call them a waste of time.
washingtonnewsday.com

Spain’s Prime Minister is in Barcelona to reopen separatist talks in Catalonia.

Spain’s Prime Minister is in Barcelona to reopen separatist talks in Catalonia. Pedro Sanchez, the Spanish Prime Minister, is in Barcelona on Wednesday to start talks with Catalonia’s separatist leadership about resolving the political crisis sparked by the region’s failed independence push in 2017. “On behalf of the Spanish government,...
AFP

Spain PM admits huge differences remain as Catalan talks reopen

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Wednesday resumed dialogue with Catalonia's separatist leadership in a bid to resolve a political crisis triggered by the region's failed independence bid in 2017. The separatists came to the talks bent on securing an amnesty for everyone involved in the failed independence bid, as well as a new referendum on self-determination.
AFP

Southern EU leaders vow to meet Paris climate targets

Southern EU leaders on Friday pledged their adherence to the climate targets of the Paris 2015 agreement in an Athens summit that also tackled migration and regional security challenges. The one-day gathering, with EU chief Ursula von der Leyen attending a separate meeting on climate change and its effects on the Mediterranean, also focused on security challenges including migration and the Afghan crisis.
