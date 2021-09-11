Iowa vs. Iowa State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights
Huge victory for Iowa against a team meant to be the best in Iowa State history. The Hawkeyes dominated from beginning to end, even without scoring much offensively. Iowa still rolling, up by 17 points in the biggest game in Iowa State history. Tremendous performance by the Hawkeyes. You have to imagine they're about to shoot up in the rankings, especially as Ohio State, Texas A&M and Cincinnati all put together less-than-ideal performances.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0