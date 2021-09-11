CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa vs. Iowa State score: Live game updates, college football scores, NCAA top 25 highlights

By Shehan Jeyarajah
CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHuge victory for Iowa against a team meant to be the best in Iowa State history. The Hawkeyes dominated from beginning to end, even without scoring much offensively. Iowa still rolling, up by 17 points in the biggest game in Iowa State history. Tremendous performance by the Hawkeyes. You have to imagine they're about to shoot up in the rankings, especially as Ohio State, Texas A&M and Cincinnati all put together less-than-ideal performances.

www.cbssports.com

Live Updates: 4th Quarter; Iowa 27 vs. Iowa State 10

Nearly two years later-- the Cy-Hawk is back and better than ever. Two top-10 teams looking to make a national statement on ABC. Despite Iowa winning the previous five games, there's a lot of talk about Iowa State being the favorite entering this one. The Hawkeyes, fresh off a win against (then) No. 17 Indiana, will look to become a college football playoff dark-horse.
CBS Sports

Iowa vs. Iowa State score, takeaways: No. 10 Hawkeyes win sixth straight Cy-Hawk over No. 9 Cyclones

There were a couple of firsts Saturday as No. 9 Iowa State faced No. 10 Iowa. It was the first matchup in the history of the Cy-Hawk Trophy featuring two ranked teams. Iowa State was ranked in the top 10 for the first time in the history of the rivalry. Despite the uniqueness entering the meeting, Saturday's game followed the same script as most of the series in the Kirk Ferentz era as Iowa used a tremendous defensive performance and some heads-up special teams plays to top rival Iowa State 27-17 in Ames, Iowa.
