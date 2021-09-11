Boss Fight: Captain Kisara - Tales of Arise Gameplay Walkthrough

Tales of Arise is a bit of a throwback JRPG in many ways and also a harbinger of things to come. In this gaming age, the JRPG (Japanese Role-Playing Game) seems to be a genre that sits aside the mainstream giants and while titles still get pumped out regularly, they rarely make a huge splash with exceptions to breakout hits like Persona 5 and Final Fantasy 7: Remake. The Tales series in particular has long been the little brother to the Final Fantasy’s of the world and although it’s been nearly 3 decades of titles, the big mainstream success has never happened….until now. Tales of Arise takes everything that has made the series great for a long time and combined it with a more modern feel that makes it without a doubt one of the best the series has to offer.

