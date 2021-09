Sonora, CA – In-person voting centers are open for a second weekend to make it easy for voters to cast their ballots in the Governor’s Recall Election. There are five centers including one in Sonora, Twain Harte, Jamestown, Tuolumne, and Groveland. All are open from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m. for in-person voting. Click here for the schedule and here for the ballot drop box locations across the county.