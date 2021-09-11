CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

NWSL's Spirit forced to forfeit match for protocol violation

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Washington Spirit of the National Women's Soccer League were forced to forfeit their scheduled Saturday match against OL Reign because the Spirit violated the league's medical protocols, the league said. Under FIFA guidelines, the game will be recorded as a 3-0 victory for OL Reign, which...

www.semoball.com

Comments / 0

Related
lakersdaily.com

Report: Former Rockets forward to sign deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed to sign Cam Oliver to an Exhibit 10 deal. Oliver played four games with the Houston Rockets last season. In those four games with the Rockets, he showed some promise, averaging 10.8 points and 5.3 rebounds in 21.8 minutes per game. He also shot 57.6 percent from the field and 30.8 percent from beyond the arc.
NBA
racingloufc.com

Nadim named to NWSL's Team of the Month for August

With two goals and an assist, she has provided a spark to Racing's attack. Racing Louisville FC forward Nadia Nadim was on Thursday among 11 players named to August’s National Women’s Soccer League Team of the Month as voted on by the NWSL Media Association, a collection of writers that cover the league on a consistent basis.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

COVID-19 cases force postponement of Spirit-Thorns match

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Saturday night's National Women's Soccer League game between the Portland Thorns and the Washington Spirit has been postponed because of a coronavirus outbreak among the Spirit players. Four players on the Spirit tested positive, according to a statement released by the league earlier Saturday. The team...
PORTLAND, OR
washingtonspirit.com

Washington Spirit Match vs. Portland Postponed

Following four positive cases among the Washington Spirit, tonight’s match between Washington and Portland Thorns FC has been postponed due to the league’s positive testing protocol. Details regarding the rescheduled match will be announced in the coming days.
WASHINGTON STATE
740thefan.com

Soccer-Portland’s Providence Park to host NWSL championship

(Reuters) – Providence Park in downtown Portland will host the 2021 National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) championship for a third time on Nov. 20, the league announced on Sunday. The venue, which is home to the Portland Thorns, hosted the title game in 2015 as well as the 2018 final,...
PORTLAND, ND
chatsports.com

Spirit-Thorns match postponed after four Washington players test positive

Washington, D.C., Portland Thorns FC, Merritt Paulson, National Women's Soccer League, OL Reign. “I personally apologize to our fans,” Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson said in a tweet. “We expected one of the biggest Thorns crowds of the season tonight. Hopefully we are cleared to play Tues. Frustration level is very high given the facts as I understand them. Will work w the NWSL to sort this/prevent similar issues.”
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soccer League#Forfeit#Washington Spirit#Ol Reign#Ap
Salina Post

KC NWSL's Scott plays in 100th career league match

KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Kansas City NWSL returned to Legends Field looking for their third-straight positive result at home against the North Carolina Courage. Midfielder Desiree Scott started the match and became just the second Canadian to reach the 100th appearance milestone in the NWSL. Scott played the full 90 minutes for Kansas City and helped defend a clean sheet, as the game ended in a 0-0 draw.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Tribal Football

The Week in Women's Football: NWSL 2021 regular season review

This week we look at our second 2021 NWSL Regular Season Review. For the playoff race, after the expansion for 2021 to 6 from 4 sides in the past, the top two teams receiving a first round bye. In 2019, the last full NWSL regular season, North Carolina, Chicago, Portland and Tacoma Reign FC (now OL Reign but still in Tacoma) made the top four. So far, all four would repeat along with the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride also making the playoffs at the present time, with NJ/NY Gotham (formerly Sky Blue FC) and the Houston Dash two points behind the Spirit and still in the race. About two-thirds of the 24 game regular season has been played—with Orlando, Chicago and Kansas City playing 17 games as of August 31, with the other teams completing 16 except for the Houston Dash, who have played 15 games.
UEFA
The Independent

NWSL players fume at 9am kick-off time and turf pitch for Championship match

National Women’s Soccer League players have expressed anger that the league is hosting their Championship match at 9am and on an artificial turf pitch.Three clubs had bid for the Championship match on 20 November but Louisville and Orlando are thought to have pulled out. This meant Portland’s Providence Park will be the stadium it is played.The league announced Portland as the destination and the early morning kick-off in a social media video and multiple stars across the NWSL used the same platform to air their grievances.Orlando Pride and USWNT goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris wrote in a series of tweets: “Great. Throw...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NWSL
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Lake Charles American Press

Tors forfeit game to Notre Dame due to COVID protocols

COVID-19 has struck a Southwest La. football team again. Sulphur High announced Monday that Thursday’s game at Notre Dame is canceled due to a player testing positive and contact tracing. Due to the LHSAA new rule governing teams that can’t play because of COVID-19, the Tors will take a forfeit loss and drop to 1-1 while the Pios improve to 2-0.
SULPHUR, LA
Birmingham Star

NWSL's Gotham FC give Carli Lloyd a 'Hometown Farewell' match

Retiring soccer star Carli Lloyd will be recognized at a "Hometown Farewell Match" on Oct. 6 when her NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit meet at Subaru Park in Philadelphia. The 39-year-old Lloyd, who is from the Philadelphia suburb of Delran, N.J., announced last month that she intends to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
washingtonspirit.com

Washington Spirit-OL Reign Match Canceled

CHICAGO (September 11, 2021) – The National Women’s Soccer League announced today that the league has declared the Washington Spirit match against OL Reign, originally scheduled to be played September 12, 2021 at 5 p.m. ET at Audi Field, a forfeit due to breaches of the league’s medical protocols by the Spirit. OL Reign will receive three points in the league table and per FIFA guidelines the game will be recorded as 3-0 in favor of OL Reign.
WASHINGTON STATE
Delaware County Daily Times

Carli Lloyd comes home with farewell NWSL match at Subaru Park

CHESTER — When Carli Lloyd has played for the U.S. national team in Philadelphia, she’s always arrived with enthusiasm. She hasn’t always left satisfied. One such trip, a friendly at then PPL Park in 2012 against China, started with Lloyd on the field. It ended with Lloyd on the bench, the U.S. a 4-1 winner before a sellout crowd and coach Pia Sundhage deciding that Lloyd wasn’t a starter for the looming London Olympics.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
chatsports.com

OL Reign awarded 3 points as Washington Spirit forced to forfeit

A week after the Washington Spirt match against the Portland Thorns was postponed due to numerous positive COVID-19 cases amongst the Spirit squad, “breaches of the league’s medical protocols” have forced the Spirit to forfeit their game against OL Reign, which was originally set to kick off at Audi Field on Sunday, September 12.
FIFA

Comments / 0

Community Policy