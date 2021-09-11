CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

New Braunfels police ask for help finding driver involved in deadly hit-and-run

By Marina Starleaf Riker
expressnews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Braunfels police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle that killed a tractor-trailer driver during a hit-and-run crash Saturday morning. Around 8:30 a.m., a 54-year old man from Dale was struck and killed by a vehicle while he was standing outside his tractor-trailer that was pulled over along the shoulder of northbound Interstate 35 near Texas 46, according to a news release. Police have not released his identity yet.

www.expressnews.com

