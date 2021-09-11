CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: George Strait Delivers Goose-Bump Inducing Performance of ‘Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)’

By Courtney Blackann
 5 days ago
Country music legend George Strait is honoring the fallen men and women of the 9/11 terrorist attacks with an emotional performance. “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” is a tribute song Alan Jackson wrote following the Sept. 11 attacks. Instead of being a symbol of patriotism, however, the song is a quiet, reverent tune that lingers on the emotions Americans felt that fateful day.

Though it’s been performed several times, George Strait’s take on it perfectly captures the essence of the lyrics. The star performs the song humbly, yet there’s genuine emotion in his voice. Strait shared a clip of his performance on Twitter.

“Today we remember all of those affected by the devastating attacks on our country 20 years ago. May we never forget,” Strait captioned the performance.

Though it’s been 20 years since terror unfolded across the Unites States, the events feel just as raw to those who were there. Jackson’s song takes this moment in time and freezes it – immobilizing those harrowing details.

“Did you stand there in shock

At the sight of that black smoke

Risin’ against that blue sky?

Did you shout out in anger

In fear for your neighbor

Or did you just sit down and cry?”

The melody continues:

“Did you weep for the children who lost their dear loved ones

Pray for the ones who don’t know?

Did you rejoice for the people who walked from the rubble

And sob for the ones left below?”

Strait’s tribute is one of many country stars and celebrities honoring Sept. 11.

George Strait and His Number One Hits

While the Texas native has a quiet gratitude about him, not often giving interviews, he’s the king of country music for a reason.

The star has 60 number one hits in his long career. His success stems from his dedication to his craft, but also from his humble nature and willingness to adapt and learn.

Further, Strait writes a lot of music. But not every song that went number one was written by him. He admits to cutting a lot of songs throughout the years as songs were presented to him.

However, there was one song he almost didn’t record. “Living and Living Well” is a song Strait wasn’t too sure about initially. The fun, laidback and beachy melody is a fun tune – well suited for a local dive bar or vacation. It hit number one pretty easily after it was released. Only, Strait had lukewarm feelings about it at first.

“Obviously, I was wrong, because it went to No. 1. I just didn’t think it was strong,” the legend said.

