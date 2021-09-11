CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

QB debate continues as No. 13 Florida routs USF 42-20

 5 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- No. 13 Florida tuned up for the start of Southeastern Conference play with a 42-20 rout of overmatched South Florida that may -- or may not -- have answered the question of whether starter Emory Jones or backup Anthony Richardson is best suited to run the Gators offense.

FINAL: Florida 42, South Florida 20

A quick wrap of UF's road win over USF in Tampa Saturday. WHAT HAPPENED: Dueling quarterbacks Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson accounted for 500 yards and five touchdowns Saturday, as the 13th-ranked Gators used a first-half QB stampede to overwhelm the host Bulls Saturday at Raymond James Stadium. Jones, the fourth-year junior and starter through two games, completed 14 of 22 passes for 156 yards and one touchdown, but also had a pair of second-half interceptions and failed to score after a first-and-goal from the USF 7 early in the fourth quarter. Richardson, the fab redshirt freshman, had the better all-around afternoon, adding another 152 yards and two scores through the air (on just three attempts, all completions), including bombs of 75 and 41 in the first half to help the Gators cruise to a 35-3 lead at intermission, thanks to TDs on five consecutive possessions, and a total-yards advantage of 373-128 through the two periods. The only UF scoring drive of the second half was an 80-yard touchdown run by ... wait for it ... Richardson, who a week ago had a 73-yard touchdown run in the season opener against Florida Atlantic. When the final gun sounded, UF had out-gained USF 666 yards to 283 in what was the Gators' first in-state road game against an opponent other than Florida State or Miami since coming here to play the University of Tampa in 1945. Jones had a 35-yard TD throw to sophomore Xzavier Henderson as well as 11 rushes for 82 yards, including a 33-yard run on an option keeper in the first half. Unfortunately, he also threw those two third-quarter picks that set up the Bulls for 10 points in the period. Richardson fired a 75-yard touchdown to Jacob Copeland on his first snap of the game and later in the second quarter faked a run and dropped to hoist a 41-yard touchdown to Copeland, who caught just one pass for 15 yards last week. He found Copeland again for a 36-yard completion to the USF 7 early in the fourth period, but by-rule had to leave the game after the play because his helmet came off. With Jones back in, the Gators failed to score on the drive. The next Florida score came on Richardson's 80-yard keeper with 10:29 to go in the game. He with four carries for 115 yards and a score before leaving the game after his TD run with what appeared to be a hamstring strain or cramp. Defensively, the Gators gave up some plays here and there, but it was a better showing than a week ago (when FAU tallied 386 yards and a couple TDs). For what it's worth, South Florida outscored Florida 17-7 after intermission.
Message sent? Florida QB Anthony Richardson bombs 75-yard TD pass vs. USF

Is Florida redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson looking to lay claim to the starting quarterback role for the Gators?. Emory Jones began the season as the No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart with Kyle Trask now in the NFL. Despite a 35-14 win over FAU where he registered a touchdown, he recorded just 117 yards passing and threw 2 interceptions as part of a 17-of-27 day.
Alligator Army

Florida 42, USF 20: Gators trample Bulls early, stumble in second half

At halftime in Raymond James Stadium on Saturday, Florida led USF 35-3 and all seemed right with the Gators’ world, thanks to Emory Jones rebounding from a rocky start against FAU and Anthony Richardson continuing to supply more dynamite than the Acme Corporation ever did to Wile E. Coyote. By...
Rapid Reaction: Gators rout USF but questions remain as Bama looms

Emory Jones or Anthony Richardson? Anthony Richardson or Emory Jones? Who is the best answer at quarterback for Florida?. If they both keep playing the way they did for the first half on Saturday, the answer to that question might be, “Why not both?”. But the second half of Florida’s...
AllGators

Photo Gallery: Florida Gators 42-20 Win Over USF

The Florida Gators reached their second win of the 2021 season by defeating the USF Bulls in Tampa on Saturday afternoon. The victory also served as Dan Mullen's 100th career win as a head coach, and his 31st while leading the Gators. You can find some of the best photos...
On3.com

WATCH: Florida QB Anthony Richardson continues to electrify

After his electric game against Florida Atlantic, many wondered what Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson would do for an encore. It didn’t take him long to keep the momentum going. On his first pass of the game, Richardson connected with Jacob Copeland for a 75-yard touchdown. Moreover, Richardson made it look...
AllGators

Gators QB Emory Jones Reflects On First Start; 'Locked In' for USF

Emory Jones' first game as the Florida Gators' unrivaled starter at quarterback did not go as smoothly as he had envisioned when preparing over the course of the offseason. Facing off against the FAU Owls last Saturday, Jones would start the game out relatively well. Despite missing a few throws early on, the Gators rushing attack – that included the redshirt junior quarterback – willed the offense to back-to-back touchdowns on the first two drives of the contest.
inallkindsofweather.com

Five takeaways from the Florida Gators’ 42-20 win over USF

The Florida Gators exploded for a 35-3 lead midway through the second quarter, and from there, cruised to a 42-20 win over South Florida. What stood out in the process?. 1: Florida’s got issues, but it could be so much worse. Rarely will I ever waste one of these five...
Gator Country

Notebook: Mullen talks QB rotation, USF, more tidbits

The quarterback position at UF will always be one of the most talked about and debated positions in college sports. This is one of the most coveted and prestigious jobs in the country, and there’s a ton of expectations and pressure that come with that. The Gators’ legacy at the...
Independent Florida Alligator

Richardson dazzles in 42-20 victory over USF

Redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson entered the game on Florida’s third drive, just like last week against Florida Atlantic. And just like last week versus FAU, Richardson didn’t disappoint. The second-year signal-caller dropped back two yards from the shotgun formation and rolled a few steps to his right. He locked...
onlygators.com

LOOK: Gators react on Twitter as No. 13 Florida beats South Floirda 42-20 in Tampa

The No. 13 Florida Gators now have two games under their belt this season, but plenty of questions still persist at quarterback headed into next Saturday’s showdown against No. 1 Alabama. Redshirt junior Emory Jones and redshirt freshmen Anthony Richardson once again split time under center with Jones getting the lion’s share of reps at quarterback as Florida won 42-20 in Tampa.
247Sports

Florida-USF: Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson put Gators QB competition on display in 42-20 rout of Bulls

The No. 13 Florida Gators kept the train rolling on Saturday afternoon. They traveled down to Tampa Bay and defeated USF 42-20 to improve to 2-0 on the season. The Gators started rolling in the first half after punting on their opening possession and other than the blowout victory, the game was highlighted by both Florida quarterbacks. Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson both played and had their fair share of highlight plays.
Birmingham Star

SEC showdown in Swamp: No. 1 Alabama, No. 11 Florida collide

There are many places where QB2 is more popular than QB1. At the moment, one such locale is Gainesville, Fla. Florida fans are clamoring for coach Dan Mullen to ditch the training wheels and turn to talented redshirt freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson as the starter Saturday when No. 1 Alabama arrives at The Swamp.
247Sports

QB battle continues as Gators explode in first half for 42-20 win over USF

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones started strong and got the Gators up quickly, but backup quarterback Anthony Richardson one-upped Jones for the second game in a row when he came into the game. The two combined for over 300 yards passing and three passing touchdowns while also running for almost 200 yards and a couple of scores. In the end, Florida won 42-20 and it was Dan Mullen’s 100th as acollege football head coach.
