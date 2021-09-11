CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Look: Photo Of Oregon’s Mascot At Ohio State Going Viral

By Alek Arend
The Spun
The Spun
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The first monumental upset of the college football season is in the books. No. 12 Oregon won the battle in the trenches to take down No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday. The Ducks received superb play from quarterback Anthony Brown (17 of 35 for 236 yards passing with two touchdowns and 10 carries for 65 yards) and running back CJ Verdell (194 yards of offense and three touchdowns), but it was the defense that stepped up to the plate. Even without Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe, Oregon held the Ohio State rushing attack to just 131 yards and one score.

thespun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: ‘Top Choice’ Emerges For USC Coaching Job

According to a report, USC has a “top choice” in mind to replace Clay Helton as head coach. He’s a man already familiar with Pac-12 territory. Per Scott Wolf of Inside USC, the Trojans’ No. 1 candidate is none other than Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal. Cristobal just scored the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Scott Frost Shares Honest Admission On Oklahoma Game

Some would say Scott Frost is the coach under the most pressure within college football this coming weekend. He doesn’t feel the same. Nebraska faces a massive test this Saturday. The Huskers will pay a visit to Norman to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. No one’s expecting Nebraska to win, but it at least needs to appear competitive.
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Schedules Another Major Recruiting Visit

Earlier Thursday afternoon, football fans learned that top quarterback recruit Arch Manning will be taking a major visit this weekend. According to a report from Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class is heading to Athens. He’ll be in town for a big SEC matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Ryan Day Has Telling Admission On QB C.J. Stroud

Offensive balance was a huge issue for Ohio State during its Week 2 loss to Oregon on Saturday. On a whopping 54 pass attempts, Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud collected 484 yards through the air compared to the team’s mere 128 yards on the ground. Head coach Ryan Day repeatedly addressed...
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Local
Oregon Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Oregon Government
City
Oregon, OH
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Oregon State
State
Utah State
Local
Oregon Football
The Spun

Ryan Day Hints That Changes Are Coming On Saturday

After suffering his first-ever regular season loss, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day won’t be doing things the same way when they play Tulane this weekend. Speaking to the media on Thursday, Day made it clear that changes could very well be coming. He would not commit to letting defensive coordinator Kerry Coombs call the plays on defense and said that a decision would be made tonight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Report: The AAC Is Targeting A Couple Of Notable Schools

Conference realignment has hit college football once again. After the news that Oklahoma and Texas will depart for the SEC in the next few years, the Big 12 responded by adding independent program BYU, as well as AAC powers Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. Now, the American Athletic Conference is looking to make a big splash.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Gus Malzahn Sends Clear Message About The USC Job

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn is one of many coaches who may be a candidate for the vacant USC job. But is it something he’s considering amid his first year at Central Florida?. Appearing on Open Mike this week, Malzahn made it clear that he has no interest in the Trojans coaching job. He said he’s “blessed to be at UCF” and pledged that there are “big things ahead” for his team.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mascot#American Football#Ducks#Buckeyes#Stanford#Cal#Pac 12
The Spun

Former Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Response To Urban Meyer Question

Reports out of Jacksonville surrounding Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer aren’t very promising at the moment. The Jaguars began the season on an ugly note, falling to the Houston Texans 37-21. Jacksonville’s rushing attack was non-existent, rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw three interceptions and Meyer and his staff looked out-matched.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Tweet From Legendary Oklahoma Coach Is Going Viral

Oklahoma legend Barry Switzer is pretty active on Twitter for his age, but fans are a bit confused by his latest tweet. Switzer, 83, is fairly active on Twitter. He has over 100,000 followers and likes to talk mostly about football. On Thursday morning, Switzer took to Twitter and posted...
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Eric Bieniemy Responds To The USC Job Speculation

Earlier this week, the USC Trojans made headlines when the team fired longtime head coach Clay Helton. Immediately after the news broke, plenty of names started being tossed around as potential replacements. ESPN insider Adam Schefter suggested the Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy could be in the mix as well.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Has Major Visit Scheduled For Saturday

Highly-touted recruit Arch Manning will continue his collegiate exploration process later this weekend. According to recruiting analyst Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports, the nation’s No. 1 prospect in the 2023 class will travel to Athens for an SEC matchup between the Georgia Bulldogs and the South Carolina Gamecocks. The hype around...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
News Break
Politics
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
College Football
The Spun

Longtime College Football Streak Is Ending This Weekend

When Purdue travels to take on Notre Dame this weekend, the university’s marching band will not be bringing its most famous instrument with it. Purdue’s Big Bass Drum (aka the World’s Largest Drum), will not be making the trip to South Bend, according to a report from Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star. This is the first time since 1979 that the massive percussion instrument will not be performing during a game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Anonymous Ex-SEC Coach Has Telling Admission On Best Jobs

USC’s decision to fire Clay Helton has sparked an interesting debate this week about the best jobs in college football. Earlier this week, a former SEC assistant shared his thoughts on this subject. During a discussion with Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, this anonymous assistant coach didn’t rank any SEC...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Florida Reveals Uniform For Saturday’s Alabama Game

One of Saturday’s biggest matchups comes out of the SEC, when No. 1 Alabama heads to The Swamp to face No. 11 Florida football. Both SEC powers have looked very strong as they’ve run out to 2-0 starts. Alabama made an immediate statement, smacking Miami 44-13 in Week 1. They followed it up with a 48-14 win over FCS program Mercer.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To Kentucky Recruiting News

If there was any doubt about John Calipari’s ability to recruit five-star talent at this stage in his career, he just put it to rest. On Wednesday afternoon, the Kentucky Wildcats landed a commitment from five-star recruit Chris Livingston. The Oak Hill Academy product is the No. 6 overall recruit and No. 2 small forward in the 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

5-Star 2023 PG Recruit Caleb Foster Makes College Decision

Caleb Foster, one of the top point guards in the 2023 cycle, has decided where he’ll be playing college basketball. The five-star point guard has received offers from nearly every prominent program in the country, but just one has earned his commitment: the Duke Blue Devils. Foster announced on Thursday evening that he’s heading to Durham.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Charles Barkley Has 1 Main Reason For Liking Bryan Harsin

As an Auburn alum and die-hard fan, Charles Barkley has been keeping a close watch on Bryan Harsin and the Tigers so far this year. Auburn got rid of Gus Malzahn and replaced him with Harsin during the off-season. It was a big jump for Harsin, who was previously at Boise State. Barkley believes Harsin’s willingness to make such a big jump in his career is a good sign.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Giants Reportedly Making Notable Change For Thursday Night

It’s never good when you have to make significant changes on your offensive line in Week 2, but the New York Giants are doing that tonight against the Washington Football Team. According to reports, Nick Gates, the team’s starting center since last season, is shifting over to left guard to...
NFL
The Spun

Patriots Linebacker Identifies What Stands Out With Zach Wilson

Sunday brings us an AFC East division battle headlined by a pair of rookie quarterbacks. Zach Wilson and Mac Jones each have a start under their belts, and will be the subject of numerous comparisons for the next few years. Just a year ago, neither was a likely first rounder....
NFL
The Spun

The Spun

Hoboken, NJ
209K+
Followers
37K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

 https://thespun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy