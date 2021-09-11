Look: Photo Of Oregon’s Mascot At Ohio State Going Viral

The first monumental upset of the college football season is in the books. No. 12 Oregon won the battle in the trenches to take down No. 3 Ohio State in Columbus on Saturday. The Ducks received superb play from quarterback Anthony Brown (17 of 35 for 236 yards passing with two touchdowns and 10 carries for 65 yards) and running back CJ Verdell (194 yards of offense and three touchdowns), but it was the defense that stepped up to the plate. Even without Kayvon Thibodeaux and Justin Flowe, Oregon held the Ohio State rushing attack to just 131 yards and one score.