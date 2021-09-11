CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
TSA Doubles Mask Fines. Will They Work? And What Caused All Of This Violent Behavior?

By Johnny Jet
johnnyjet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI travel to 20+ countries a year sharing my firsthand knowledge of reward travel, travel credit card deals, travel tips and more. Yesterday, I was asked to go on our local news here in L.A. to talk about the new mask fines. If you recall, back on February 2, the Biden Administration instituted a federal mask mandate. It was supposed to end on September 13 but they’ve extended it until January 18, 2022 and it will probably be extended at least another few months after that. It all depends on COVID-19 cases.

