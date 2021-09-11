DJ LeMahieu Says Yankees 'Beyond Frustrated' With 7-Game Losing Streak

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleCount second baseman DJ LeMahieu among those who are discouraged by the New York Yankees' recent struggles. After the Bronx Bombers fell 10-3 to the New York Mets on Friday night to extend their losing streak to seven games, LeMahieu said the recent lack of success hasn't sat well with the team, per Bob Nightengale of USA Today: "I think we're beyond frustrated. But now is not the time to point fingers at anybody. It's not too late to raise our game and collectively get out of it together."

