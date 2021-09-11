Holden — Michael S. Lacilla, 37, passed away on Thursday, September 9, 2021 after an illness. He was born in Worcester the son of the late Stephen A. Lacilla. He leaves his mother, Marydonna J. (Owens) Lacilla; his sister, Lisa M. Lacilla of West Boylston; his nephew and Godson, Mark Lacilla of West Boylston; his uncles, Jim Owens of Acton and David Lacilla of Fernandina Beach, FL; his aunts, Erin Owens of Fitchburg, Kerry Ball of Glenallen, VA and Lois Hall of San Marcos, CA; his cousins, Ryan and Tarina Owens, Patrick Ball, Stephanie Antonetti and Lauren Mieczkowski; and good friends.