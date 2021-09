Hudson — Sheila Kennally Attaway, 76, of Hudson died on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at Emerson Hospital in Concord. She was the beloved wife of 33 years to James Newman Attaway. She was born at Newton Wellesley Hospital in Newton, MA and raised in Sudbury, MA. She graduated from Lincoln-Sudbury Regional High School in 1962. She attended The College of San Mateo in California in 1963. She retired from Hewlett Packard (Digital) after 31 dedicated years.