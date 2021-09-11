Douglas — Kenneth Charles Pastor, 53, of N.W. Main Street, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Harrington Healthcare - Hubbard Hospital in Webster. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Christine A. (LeFebvre) Pastor of Douglas; four children, Aaron J. Pastor, Benjamin C. Pastor, Daniel R. Pastor, and Elyssa R. Pastor, all of Douglas; two sisters, Patricia Voss of Florida and Kathleen Pastor of Worcester; two brothers, David Pastor of Florida and Brian Pastor and his wife Judith of Worcester; nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Kelly, Tony, Olivia, and Tanya; and two great nieces Brittany and Kendra as well as two great nephews Wilder and Jackson. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard C. and Carolyn (Mazeika) Pastor, and lived in Worcester before moving to Douglas 20 years ago. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Worcester.