CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Douglas, MA

Kenneth Charles Pastor

telegram.com
 7 days ago

Douglas — Kenneth Charles Pastor, 53, of N.W. Main Street, died unexpectedly on Thursday, September 9, 2021, at Harrington Healthcare - Hubbard Hospital in Webster. He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Christine A. (LeFebvre) Pastor of Douglas; four children, Aaron J. Pastor, Benjamin C. Pastor, Daniel R. Pastor, and Elyssa R. Pastor, all of Douglas; two sisters, Patricia Voss of Florida and Kathleen Pastor of Worcester; two brothers, David Pastor of Florida and Brian Pastor and his wife Judith of Worcester; nieces and nephews, Stephanie, Kelly, Tony, Olivia, and Tanya; and two great nieces Brittany and Kendra as well as two great nephews Wilder and Jackson. He was born in Worcester, son of the late Richard C. and Carolyn (Mazeika) Pastor, and lived in Worcester before moving to Douglas 20 years ago. He graduated from St. Mary's High School in Worcester.

www.telegram.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Official: US to expel Haitians from border, fly to Haiti

DEL RIO, Texas (AP) — The Biden administration plans the widescale expulsion of Haitian migrants from a small Texas border city by putting them on flights to Haiti starting Sunday, an official said Friday, representing a swift and dramatic response to thousands who suddenly crossed the border from Mexico and gathered under and around a bridge.
DEL RIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Douglas, MA
City
Florida, MA
City
Worcester, MA
City
Webster, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
St. Mary
Reuters

Algeria's former President Bouteflika dies at 84

ALGIERS, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika has died at 84, the presidency said on Friday, more than two years after he stepped down under pressure from mass protests and the army. Bouteflika, a veteran of Algeria's war for independence, had ruled the North African country for...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy