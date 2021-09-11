Rübezahl – Remnants of Grief & Glory

Album – Under An Eternal Mirage Projected In The Sky. Label – ruego (cassette)/Independent Release (digital) Longtime readers of this site will know that we’ve been fans of the king of Montana black metal for a long time. Along with several reviews, I undertook a 20th anniversary retrospective of the project published last winter. I’ve imbibed every Zebulon Kosted release I’ve been able to find. Some I like better than others, but the same thread runs through all. Mastermind Rashid Abdel Ghafur doesn’t care about trends (lots of projects say this…he lives it in his music). He makes the music he wants to make. As such, there are a wealth of influences peppered throughout the massive Zebulon Kosted discography. I’ve typed all of this to lead up to this point: Under An Eternal Mirage Projected In The Sky is the best thing I’ve heard from this project. That, of course, is my subjective taste, but this release hits me hard with each listen. I love it.

