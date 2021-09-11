CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rock Music

Rübezahl – Remnants of Grief & Glory

By Hayduke X
moshpitnation.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere at MoshPitNation, we’ve been fans of this band since the Tempering of Northern Iron EP in 2019. (You can go back to read my review of that monster here) Suffice it to say, I’ve been excited to hear what comes next for this Alaskan three-headed hydra. Now Remnants of Grief & Glory gives us the answer. A more powerful war elephant arises in the North. Prepare, all ye, for the battle will soon be joined! In words shamelessly stolen from the promotional material I received from the band:

www.moshpitnation.com

Comments / 0

Related
centralrecorder.com

Kate Middleton Young Daughter Princess Fighting Cancer Shares Her Tragic Experience..

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’Lockdown’s photographic project. It was used to symbolize isolation during the pandemic. After she was photographed kissing the kitchen window of her home while her father stood outside, it became a symbol of her isolation.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

JoJo Siwa shares upsetting news ahead of DWTS debut

Hannah Hargrave JoJo Siwa voiced her upset, anger and frustration after sad news she was not expecting ahead of her Dancing With the Stars debut. JoJo Siwa was not happy on Tuesday when she took to social media with a message for Nickelodeon. Ahead of her appearance on DWTS, the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Elton John shares agonising health update that leaves fans in tears

Sir Elton John broke the sad news on Thursday that he has been forced to reschedule his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road tour due to ongoing health issues. The singer shared a heartfelt statement on social media in which he revealed he has been in "considerable pain and discomfort" after a nasty fall left him with a damaged hip.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
Vice

A Celebrity Singer Convicted of Molesting a Teenager Was Welcomed Back on TV

Wearing a flower garland, the man smiled while standing in a slow-moving convertible, waving to crowds gathered to see him upon his release from prison. For many watching the scenes on Sept. 3 in Jakarta, the extravagant reception for Indonesian celebrity singer Saipul Jamil did not fit with the circumstances: the 41-year-old was free for the first time since being convicted more than five years ago for molesting a 17-year-old.
Hello Magazine

Lara Spencer updates fans with a major career announcement

Lara Spencer has been a firm fixture on American TV for almost two decades and she's not going anywhere, anytime soon!. The Good Morning America host updated fans with details about the future of her television career on Wednesday when she revealed some big news. Lara - who also has...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Art#Heavy Metal#Elephants#Alaskan#Grief Glory#Carthage#Rage And Frustration
codelist.biz

Co-creator and actor Ben Best dies at 46

Ben Best, who co-created the popular HBO comedy Eastbound & Down with Danny McBride and Jody Hill and also starred as Clegg, is dead. The writer and actor died at the young age of only 46. Sad news for fans of Eastbound & Down: Ben Best, who made up a...
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss First Wedding Dress Photo Leaks

WWE Alexa Bliss and fiance, Ryan Cabrera were recently seen in a creative engagement photoshoot that featured some of their favorite couple spots, including a bedroom shot in a dress. She took to her Instagram account and posted the pictures. She captioned: “Thank you @people for the interview! We are...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Rock Music
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Music
Wrestling-edge.com

Joe Rogan Daughter Leaks Rare Photo

If you’re anything like me, you would have been totally unaware that Joe Rogan even had a daughter or any kids for that matter. Here I was thinking this man was living up a single life child free. Man, was I wrong. In a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, we are in for yet another wild time as Joe Rogan talks about art and how much the rich pay for seemingly drab splotches on a canvas. Megan Fox ‘Embarrassing’ UFC Star Video Leaks.
CELEBRITIES
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Grief Share meetings to resume this week in Stuttgart

Grief Share, a support group for people who are grieving the loss of a family member or a friend, is starting this Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 6 p.m. at Southside Baptist Church at 402 E. 19th St. in Stuttgart. This will be the first time the group has been able to meet since the start of the pandemic. Group leader Marian Dickson Ruffin said the group will meet every Wednesday for 13 weeks.
STUTTGART, AR
antiMUSIC

The Agonist Premiere 'Remnants In Time' Video

The Agonist have released a music video for their new single "Remnants In Time," which comes from their forthcoming EP, Days Before the World Wept". The new EP is set to be released on October 15th. Frontwoman Vicky Psarakis had this to say about the new single and video, "'Remnants in Time' is the first chapter in this story. It marks the final moments of a person's life and the journey that begins right after.
MUSIC
Lima News

‘WandaVision’ episodes explore 5 stages of grief

It’s about a witch and an android living in sitcom suburbia. It’s also about the extremes to which the mind can go to cope with devastating grief. And it’s a testament to the strength of “WandaVision’s” themes and storytelling that the series earned 23 Emmy nominations, including three for writing — more than any other series received this season.
TV SERIES
moshpitnation.com

Zebulon Kosted – Under An Eternal Mirage Projected In The Sky

Album – Under An Eternal Mirage Projected In The Sky. Label – ruego (cassette)/Independent Release (digital) Longtime readers of this site will know that we’ve been fans of the king of Montana black metal for a long time. Along with several reviews, I undertook a 20th anniversary retrospective of the project published last winter. I’ve imbibed every Zebulon Kosted release I’ve been able to find. Some I like better than others, but the same thread runs through all. Mastermind Rashid Abdel Ghafur doesn’t care about trends (lots of projects say this…he lives it in his music). He makes the music he wants to make. As such, there are a wealth of influences peppered throughout the massive Zebulon Kosted discography. I’ve typed all of this to lead up to this point: Under An Eternal Mirage Projected In The Sky is the best thing I’ve heard from this project. That, of course, is my subjective taste, but this release hits me hard with each listen. I love it.
MUSIC
The Free Press

Podcast shares grief journeys

Six years after her 17-month-old son never woke up from a nap, Danielle Duffey is able to choose joy again. “Any struggle you’re going through, you have to choose joy,” the Lake Crystal mom said on an episode of the new “Life After Loss” podcast. “It’s OK to feel good. It took me a really long time to accept the good.”
MANKATO, MN
bendsource.com

A Place for Grief

In the past year and a half, you wouldn't be alone in wishing there was a guidebook for dealing with the loss and grief that can come with living through a global pandemic. Turns out, two locals were working on this well before the pandemic. Co-founded by an oncology and hospice-care nurse who spent years attending to the sick and dying, the Bend-based Peaceful Presence Project has a mission to help people die with dignity. Among the nonprofit's endeavors over the last year has been a workshop, tailored to the experience that so many people are having throughout this pandemic, of "Loss and Grief in Times of Disaster."
BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy