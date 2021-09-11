CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
1515 Dock St #905

Cover picture for the articleGorgeous Penthouse at the Esplanade leaves nothing to be desired; beautiful views throughout & outdoor dining/deck area to enjoy the city lights. 1423 impeccably updated sq ft, 2 beds/2 baths. Beautiful kitchen overlooks dining area, living area, & city view. Master has walk-in closet, secondary closet, double sink vanity, & large shower. Guest bathroom has full-sized laundry area. Additional den makes for a great bonus room or home office. 2 parking spaces in secure garage, storage unit, gym, community media room & living areas w/ pool table. When buying into the Esplanade, you're buying into a lifestyle: easy access to highways, Ruston Way, walk to downtown restaurants & museums. Epicenter for ease of living, or a wonderful Pied- -Terre.

