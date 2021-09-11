CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronze Age Axe and Coffin Found in Golf Course Pond

By Tobias Carroll
 5 days ago
People find the strangest things on golf courses ... like historical relics. Will Porada/Unsplash

Turns out lost balls aren’t the only thing you can find in bodies of water on golf courses. If you happen to be in Grimsby, a coastal town in England with a long history related to fishing (the local soccer is nicknamed the Mariners), you might be inclined to play a round at Tetney Golf Club. If you did so, you’d be having a side order of history with your sports. The golf course there was recently the site of a significant and unexpected archaeological find — and one that’s increased historians’ knowledge of Bronze Age Britain.

Writing at The Guardian, Mark Brown has more details on what was found there. In 2018, repairs were being conducted on the pond when something was discovered. And by “something,” we mean a coffin, made by hollowing out a tree trunk. Inside the coffin was — unsurprisingly — a corpse, in this case that of a man who’d been interred along with an axe. They’re estimated to be 4,000 years old.

Archaeologists in the area quickly took action to prevent the discovery from disintegrating after being removed from the water. It spent the following year in cold storage, and then moved to York Archaeological Trust. There, both the coffin and the axe were treated so that they would remain preserved.

Their next stop will be The Collection, a museum located in Lincoln. Once it’s there, visitors will be able to learn a bit more about the region’s long history — and get a sense of the lives that were lived there.

#Golf Course#Coffin#Bronze Age#The Pond#Museum#York Archaeological Trust#The Collection#Lincoln
