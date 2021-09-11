CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Swimming & Surfing

London Took Over Cali’s Lead In 1 Event, Skins Are W Fly/M Free (Day 1 Wrap-Up)

By Nick Pecoraro
swimswam.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London Roar out-scored the Cali Condors in the men's 50 back, 24-7, which put them in the lead for the rest of the day. Current photo via Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse. 2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 6. Saturday, September 11 – Sunday, September 12. 12:00 pm – 2:00...

swimswam.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Max Whitlock looks forward to a home Commonwealth Games

Double Olympic champion Max Whitlock won his gold medals on two different continents but he is not a huge fan of travelling the world – so is looking forward to a home Commonwealth Games next year. The 28-year-old gymnast returned from Tokyo having repeated his Rio 2016 triumph on the...
SPORTS
SwimInfo

ISL Match 4, Day 1: Cali Condors Re-Take Lead Over LA Current in Medley Relays; Kelsi Dahlia Lowers ISL Record

ISL Match 4, Day 1: Cali Condors Re-Take Lead Over LA Current in Medley Relays; Kelsi Dahlia Lowers ISL Record. The fourth match of the International Swimming League (ISL) season began Saturday in Naples, Italy, with the Cali Condors, LA Current, DC Trident and Aqua Centurions all in action for their second appearance of the season. Several swimmers, including U.S. Olympians Nic Fink and Olivia Smoliga, were making their season debuts after just arriving in Italy, and in the team competition, the Cali Condors started with three individual victories, looking even better than they did in the season-opening win in Match #2, but the LA Current turned on the gas over the second half of the meet and briefly took the lead prior to the 400 medley relays, only for Cali to reassert themselves with a women’s 1-3 finish and a men’s jackpot win to build a 22-point lead heading into day two.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Think You Can Beat Joseph Schooling In A 200 Fly?

Singapore's Joseph Schooling has recently garnered media and fan attention for responding to another athlete's social media post issuing a unique challenge. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Singapore’s Joseph Schooling has recently garnered both media and fan attention for responding to another athlete’s social media post issuing a...
WORLD
swimswam.com

Caeleb Dressel Out Sick as Cali Battles London for Match 6 Title

Caeleb Dressel has taken the day off from racing in Naples, telling Rowdy Gaines that he was not feeling well. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2021 International Swimming League – Season 3, Match 6. Saturday, September 11 – Sunday, September 12. 1:00 pm – 3:00 pm EST (7:00...
SWIMMING & SURFING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelsi Dahlia
Person
Kira Toussaint
Person
Emma Mckeon
Person
Zac Incerti
Person
Caeleb Dressel
Person
Kyle Chalmers
Person
Justin Ress
swimswam.com

2021 International Swimming League – Match 6, Day 1: Live Recap

Match six will feature the No. 2-ranked Cali Condors go up against the No. 5 Aqua Centurions, No. 7 London Roar, and No. 9 Tokyo Frog Kings. Current photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 6. Saturday, September 11 – Sunday, September 12.
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Siobhan Haughey Among Hong Kong Athletes Honored With National Stamp

Siobhan Haughey became Hong Kong's first-ever Olympic swimming medalist and will be honored on a national stamp being released in October. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. The nation of Hong Kong experienced its most successful Olympic Games ever this past summer in Tokyo, Japan, with its overall medal tally...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Fly#Skins#The Cali Condors#Scm#Aqua Centurions Day#The Aqua Centurions
swimswam.com

LA Current Coach David Marsh Talks ISL Draft and Season Strategy

LA Current Coach David Marsh responds to SwimSwam's Breakdown topic, the ISL Draft Fumble. He also unpacks his strategy through the regular season. In SwimSwam’s last Breakdown episode, the ISL Draft Fumble was a hot topic. See the Breakdown here. David Marsh disagrees with SwimSwam’s assessment, and he explains why, specifically outlining his match sessions battling the Toronto Titans and DC Trident. Coach Marsh also unpacks his strategy for the regular season and looks ahead, way ahead, to ISL Season 4 and 5 where he sees the rookies evolving into the new stars of the pro swimming league.
SWIMMING & SURFING
SwimInfo

ISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors

ISL Match 6, Day 1: Daiya Seto Touches Out Caeleb Dressel in Exciting 200 IM; London Roar Narrowly Leading Cali Condors. The reigning ISL champion Cali Condors have won their first two matches of the regular season, which is being held entirely in Naples, Italy, over a five-week stretch. But in Match #6, the London Roar have gotten off to an impressive start and hold a 13.5-point lead after the first day of competition. Minna Atherton, Luke Greenbank, Emma McKeon, Guilherme Guido, Kira Toussaint and Duncan Scott all recorded individual victories for London, and the Roar also dominated the men’s 400 freestyle relay.
SPORTS
swimswam.com

Caeleb Dressel Scores No. 2 US Time In First SCM 200 IM

Caeleb Dressel, a member of the Cali Condors, swam the second-fastest US time in the SCM 200 individual medley. He placed second behind Tokyo's Daiya Seto. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 6. Saturday, September 11 – Sunday, September 12. 1:00...
SWIMMING & SURFING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Sports
swimswam.com

Schoenmaker Earns Additional Monetary Reward From Olympic Sponsor

South Africa's Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker will be receiving another reward for her world record-breaking performance in Tokyo this past July. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. South Africa’s Olympic champion Tatjana Schoenmaker will be receiving another reward for her world record-breaking performance in Tokyo this past July. In addition...
SPORTS
swimswam.com

2021 ISL Match 6, Day 2 Wrap-Up: What Went Right & What Went Wrong

Almost everything went right for London on day two, aiding their match win. Contrastingly, a bunch went haywire for Cali, including no Dressel and a DQ. Current photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. 2021 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE – SEASON 3, MATCH 6. Saturday, September 11 – Sunday, September...
SWIMMING & SURFING
swimswam.com

Swimming’s TopTenTweets: Introducing America’s Next Great Olympian

We’re back this week with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. We’re back with swimming’s TopTenTweets presented by Arena, where we round up the best of the swimming Twitterverse. Featured Instagram Post of the Week:
SWIMMING & SURFING
staradvertiser.com

Carissa Moore wins fifth World Surfing League title

Honolulu’s Carissa Moore won her fifth World Surfing League championship today by capturing the WSL Rip Curl Finals in San Clemente, Calif. Moore, the gold medalist at the Tokyo Olympics, defeated Brazil’s Tatiana Weston-Webb by a score of 16.60 to 14.20 in the finals. Moore scored a 8.00 on her...
HONOLULU, HI
swimswam.com

Jackpots: Do They Matter?

Jackpots have proven not to alter the outcome of a match, which begs the question: Why are they here in the first place? Current photo via Giorgio Scala / Deepbluemedia / Insidefoto. I have probably been the biggest opponent of jackpots, since before the rules even referred to them as...
GAMBLING
swimswam.com

Toronto’s Summer McIntosh Leaving ISL Regular Season to Start 10th Grade

In her 2 ISL matches, McIntosh made a huge impact for a Toronto Titans team that has been in excellent form so far. Stock photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Toronto Titans star Summer McIntosh is done, for now, with this ISL season. The recently-turned 15-year-old is heading back to Canada in order to start the school year back home in Toronto. McIntosh is entering 10th grade.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy