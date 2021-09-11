CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Is the Path to a Jets Win on Sunday Against the Panthers

tucsonpost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHC Robert Saleh, QB Zach Wilson to Make Jets Debuts Against Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson & Co. by Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg & Randy Lange. Throughout the season, NewYorkJets.com reporters Eric Allen, Ethan Greenberg and Randy Lange will each give their predictions to a series of questions regarding this year's Jets.

www.tucsonpost.com

Inside the Numbers: Panthers vs Jets

The Carolina Panthers host the New York Jets in the 2021 season opener at Bank of America Stadium in Uptown Charlotte this Sunday with kickoff set for 1 p.m. EST on CBS. Both franchises are in a very similar position - the early stages of a rebuild. What can we expect to see when these two square off? Let's dive in.
Jets X-Factor

5 huge mismatches the Carolina Panthers have against NY Jets

The Carolina Panthers have some dangerous mismatches against the New York Jets. Yesterday, I wrote about five specific matchups where the New York Jets have a significant edge over the Carolina Panthers entering the Week 1 season-opening matchup between the two teams. Let’s keep things balanced and take a look...
Jets-Panthers Prediction: First Win For Zach Wilson or Revenge For Sam Darnold?

Coming off a two-win season, with an eventful offseason in the rearview mirror, Sunday is the beginning of a new era for the New York Jets. A new head coach and a new franchise quarterback will lead a young and unproven roster into Carolina, looking to begin the 2021 regular season with a victory over the Panthers.
Panthers Gut Out Season Opening Win Over Jets

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Panthers and Jets used the first quarter to feel each other out, ending the first stanza with no score. On the opening drive, Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was introduced to Panthers defensive end Brian Burns who registered his first sack of the season to force a 3rd and 23. A quick throw out to the perimeter forced the Jets to punt. Punter Braden Mann injured his leg when Chuba Hubbard was dragged into him by a Jets blocker. Kicker Matt Ammerndola was thrown in to handle the punting responsibilities.
CBS Sports

Jets at Panthers score: Sam Darnold wins Carolina debut against former team, rookie Zach Wilson

It wasn't exactly the barnburner you were hoping to see, but things got extremely interesting before it was all said and done. The New York Jets were putting up little resistance for much of the game, but some late-game gumption by rookie first-round pick Zach Wilson gave the Carolina Panthers a real last-minute scare en route to escaping with a 19-14 victory at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday afternoon. In any other season, barring you being a fan of either team, you'd probably would've glossed over this Week 1 matchup but, in 2021, you would've been foolish to do so, even though it didn't burn down the scoreboard. Headlined by Wilson working to outplay his predecessor in former Jets first-round pick Sam Darnold, it was the latter who leaves with the last laugh.
Cat Scratch Reader

Panthers 19 Jets 14: Panthers hang on to pick up first win of 2021 season

The Panthers welcomed the Jets to Bank of America Stadium for a Week 1 clash, and the defense showed up to play all afternoon against a rookie quarterback making his first career start. The Panthers pressured Zach Wilson all day, sacking him six times and picking him off once en route to a less-than-convincing 19-14 win over the Jets to start the 2021 season with a 1-0 record.
Initial Reactions Following Panthers Week 1 Win Over Jets

The Carolina Panthers start the season with a win against the New York Jets by a final score of 19-14. This win has got to feel good for quarterback Sam Darnold who was traded from the Jets and replaced by rookie Zach Wilson earlier this offseason. Here are my initial...
What Matt Rhule Said Following Win Over Jets

Just a couple of statements before we get started. Number one, I was very proud to wear the FDNY hat today. As a native New Yorker, I had lots of friends and people that I know, care and love be in some way impacted on 9/11. To stand there and honor and remember the first responders of New York, to remember people who ran towards the fire, not away from it, to remember all the lives that were lost, all the families that had to move on, especially specific to my family, remember Father Judge, a special man who gave comfort to my wife’s family after they lost my wife’s sister Cheryl in TWA 800. That meant a great deal to me and it was great to see the way the National Football League honored not just 9/11 but 9/12 today. With regard to the game, I’m very proud of our football team. We had a really hard camp. We worked really hard. To come into this game and not have any guys cramp, to have no injuries really going into the game, you know it was a testament to our players and to the people that work downstairs – our training room, the wellness people – you know I gave them all a game ball. I thought the strength staff; the medical staff has done an excellent job. Then obviously credit to the Jets. You can tell they are going to be a really good football team. They played hard. Zach Wilson I think you saw the special things that he is going to be able to do. It certainly wasn’t perfect. We would have liked to put the game away and played better. But to get the onside kick and pop a run into a four-minute defense was gratifying for all of us. We will get better. We will get ready for next week. But that was my thoughts. But I’ll just finally say it was great to play in front of the fans. It was great to walk off the field not having to hear Ed Foley sing Sweet Caroline in the locker room but hearing the fans sing it was wonderful and special. Thank you to them for the energy they gave us today.
tucsonpost.com

The Day After: Myles Hartsfield headed to injured reserve

CHARLOTTE - The Panthers will be without defensive back Myles Hartsfield for an extended time, forcing them to make some moves to compensate. Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said that Hartsfield was expected to miss eight to 12 weeks because of a wrist injury suffered in Sunday's win over the Jets.
Jets vs. Panthers: Preview, predictions, what to watch for

There has been plenty of talk about Sam Darnold now having the weapons around him in Carolina that he lacked with the Jets. McCaffrey is his Howitzer. The do-it-all back was limited to three games last year because of multiple injuries — a high ankle sprain, shoulder and quadriceps. McCaffrey is now back and poised to regain the form he showed in 2019, when he became the third player in NFL history to go over 1,000 yards in both rushing and receiving, joining Marshall Faulk and Roger Craig.
Previewing the Jets’ Opposition: Carolina Panthers

The 2021 season gets underway with the Jets heading on the road as an underdog to face a Carolina Panthers team with several familiar faces. The most familiar face of all is Sam Darnold, who is motivated to make the Jets regret their decision to give up on him during the offseason. Darnold’s progress seemed to stagnate last year and the Panthers’ coaching staff is hoping to unlock his potential by improving his technique and preparation habits.
Grading the Panthers in their Week 1 win over the New York Jets

The Carolina Panthers notched a balanced, season-opening 19-14 win over the New York Jets on Sunday afternoon in Bank of America Stadium. Here’s how each position graded out at first glance. Passing offense. The shiniest story line coming into the Panthers’ Sunday matchup with the Jets was centered on Sam...
Five things we learned from the Carolina Panthers’ 19-14 win over the New York Jets

The expectations for the Carolina Panthers heading into the 2021 season weren’t particularly high. ESPN did a simulation of the Panthers’ schedule and projected they’d finish 5-12 and land the No. 1 pick in the draft. The Panthers’ 19-14 Week 1 win over the Jets likely won’t change many minds,...
Panthers Win

It will not go down as a classic, but it sure was interesting. The Carolina Panthers led throughout before hanging on late for a 19-14 victory over the New York Jets. The success had to be gratifying for quarterback Sam Darnold who was making his first start for Carolina. The former Jet outplayed his replacement, Zach Wilson.
