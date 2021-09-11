CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment world pays tribute to 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary

By Will Lavin
NME
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars from the world of entertainment have been paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the US terror attacks. Two decades ago, hijackers seized three passenger planes and crashed them into New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington DC. A fourth hijacked plane, believed to be intended for the US Capitol, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania due to the heroic efforts of its passengers. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 lives.

San Francisco Chronicle

Six 9/11 films well worth watching on 20th anniversary of attacks

It’s hard to believe that we’re 20 years removed from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. I remember sitting dazed in front of my television, watching the footage of the planes crashing into the World Trade Center played over and over again as a parade of pundits and experts struggled to make sense of the tragedy.
MOVIES
The Independent

9/11 anniversary: Bruce Springsteen moves viewers to tears with ‘haunting’ performance at memorial service

Bruce Springsteen moved viewers to tears with a live musical performance at the 9/11 memorial service.Today (11 September) marks 20 years since the terrorist attacks on New York’s World Trade Centre, which claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people.Springsteen performed a solo acoustic rendition of his song “I’ll See You In My Dreams” at the World Trade Centre memorial plaza as part of a wider ceremony attended by dignitaries and family members of 9/11 victims.“God bless our fallen brothers and sisters, and their families, their friends and their loved ones,” said Springsteen, introducing the song.Viewers shared their reaction to...
MUSIC
ntvhoustonnews.com

Singer Bruce Springsteen takes the stage at New York 9/11 memorial ceremony

Bruce Springsteen sang “I’ll See You in My Dreams” at the 20th anniversary ceremony of the 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on Saturday (September 11). With an acoustic guitar and harmonica, Springsteen performed his song before an audience of family members who lost their lives on the 9/11 attacks, as well as dignitaries including U.S. President Joe Biden and his wife, and former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Bruce Springsteen Performs ‘I'll See You In My Dreams' at 9/11 Ceremony

Bruce Springsteen performed at the World Trade Center memorial plaza during a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The audience of dignitaries and family members of people killed in the 2001 attacks applauded after Springsteen performed his song “I’ll See You In My Dreams” while accompanying himself on guitar and harmonica.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS News

Photos of 9/11 and its aftermath to mark the 20-year anniversary

On September 11, 2001, members of the Islamic extremist group Al Qaeda coordinated four attacks using hijacked commercial airliners in the United States. Two iconic towers fell. The Pentagon sustained major damage. Nearly 3,000 victims lost their lives. Countless more suffered immediate injuries and long-term health issues that are still being felt to this day.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Biden attends ceremony at Ground Zero on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden on Saturday began their day commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at a ceremony at Ground Zero in New York City. The latest: The Bidens were joined by former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; former President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle; and former New York City mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg, among other officials.
POTUS
TODAY.com

12 defining photos we will never forget from 9/11

It's a day whose surreal images remain unforgettable. Everyone remembers where they were at the time of the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, when they first witnessed the scenes of horror and heroism, shock and sadness. From the moment the first hijacked plane hit the north tower of the...
PHOTOGRAPHY
Big Frog 104

Stunning Never Before Seen Photos Show True Devastation of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks

If you're over the age of 25, undoubtedly the memory of the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks on the World Trade Center towers is ingrained in your memory. You know where you were, how the whole world changed in just a manner of hours, and how the majority of people came together to help. It may be 20 years later, but you can close your eyes and vividly remember, September 11, 2001.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Distractify

20 Years After the 9/11 Terrorist Attacks, the Story of the "Man in the Red Bandana" Lives On

Throughout the course of the last 20 years in the U.S., countless stories, both good and bad, have emerged from what transpired on Sept. 11, 2001, at New York City's World Trade Center. The events of 9/11 largely shaped the nation's identity going forward, and the heroes who helped save and protect as many citizens as they could that day have become national treasures beloved by millions from coast to coast.
PUBLIC SAFETY
districtchronicles.com

