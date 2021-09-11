Entertainment world pays tribute to 9/11 victims on 20th anniversary
Stars from the world of entertainment have been paying tribute to the victims of 9/11 on the 20th anniversary of the US terror attacks. Two decades ago, hijackers seized three passenger planes and crashed them into New York’s World Trade Center and the Pentagon in Washington DC. A fourth hijacked plane, believed to be intended for the US Capitol, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania due to the heroic efforts of its passengers. The attacks killed nearly 3,000 lives.www.nme.com
Comments / 0