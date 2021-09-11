Wildfire in Spain rages for fourth day

© Getty Images

A wildfire in Spain continued to burn for a fourth day as hundreds of firefighters worked to battle the blaze.

Andalucia's regional forest fire agency said Saturday that more than 400 firefighters and 41 helicopters were working to fight the fire near Costa del Sol resort, Reuters reported.

Carmen Crespo, regional environment chief, told reporters on Friday that the flames were most likely started deliberately. Andalusia's regional president, Juanma Moreno, vowed law enforcement would bring the criminals to justice no matter how long it takes.

The fire began on Wednesday and was fueled by the high temperatures and strong winds in the area.

The fire started in Sierra Bermeja and has caused more than 1,000 people to evacuate their homes. Others were told to stay indoors to avoid the smoke, according to Reuters.

Countries around the world have experienced natural disasters, including wildfires. Nations such as the U.S., Turkey and Greece have seen fires that forced thousands to be evacuated and destroyed structures over the summer.

In the U.S., the West has had to battle dozens of fires throughout the season.

On Monday, a dozen new fires in California erupted that were labeled “suspicious” by law enforcement.

European Union scientists called the Mediterranean a wildfire hot spot back in August amid the fires in Greece and Turkey.