Saint Helena, CA

St. Vincent wins NCS small-school showdown over St. Helena

Petaluma 360
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt. Vincent held on to a tenuous first half lead to win a battle for North Coast Section rankings at St. Helena Friday night, defeating the host Saints, 14-13. St. Vincent battled in front 14-7 in the first half and held on as the Saints scored the third quarter before the PAT attempt failed following a bad snap on a kick attempt. The win was the first for St. Vincent against St. Helena in the last nine meetings between the two.

