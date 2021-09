Columbia’s popular Arts and Draughts event was canceled on Sept. 9, just one day before it was to be held. The mostly-quarterly Columbia Museum of Art event typically gathers hundreds or more attendees of people to peruse the latest exhibitions and the permanent collection, drink curated beers, and listen to several live bands throughout the building. The museum announced the cancelation on its Facebook page on Thursday morning and said it would look towards spring for the next event.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 7 DAYS AGO