LUBBOCK, Texas – The Ohio State women’s volleyball team (4-0) beat Texas State (0-5) in four sets (25-17, 25-19, 23-25, 25-15) on Saturday at the Red Raider Classic. Ohio State and Texas State began the match back-and-forth, with the Buckeyes leading by three at 5-2, 6-3 and 11-8 before the Bobcats made a run to tie the set at 12 and 13. OSU responded with the next four points on the floor to force the Bobcats’ first timeout amidst a series of four-straight kills from Mia Grunze. Texas State took another timeout at 21-16 and Ohio State finished with four of five points out of the timeout to take the first set, 25-17, on a kill from Mac Podraza.

OHIO STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO