Feeling powerless when the lights go out

It’s happened a lot lately. Maybe it’s raining and windy, maybe not. The power goes out. You feel helpless, having no idea what caused it, where the problem is, when it will be fixed. You wander around the house, appalled by how dependent we are on a vast network of wires. You flip light switches without thinking. You sit down at the computer, forgetting you can’t check the weather or look up the lyrics to that Talking Heads song stuck in your brain. You start to make toast. You go back to look at your nonexistent email. What’s going on? you wonder. Maybe it’s the end of the world. Then without warning, the power comes back on, and you completely stop thinking about electricity.