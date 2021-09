Senior Rory DeSiervo rushed for a pair of touchdowns to help Elmwood Park earn its first win of the season, a 13-0 triumph over Palisades Park-Leonia in Palisades Park. DeSiervo’s two TDs came in the first and fourth quarter, respectively. He opened the scoring by punching it in from 3-yards out in the first, before breaking off an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. It marked an important bounce-back win for Elmwood Park (1-2), after a pair of lopsided defeats to Wallington and Lyndhurst.

ELMWOOD PARK, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO