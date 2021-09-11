CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chautauqua County, NY

9/11 Remembrance Ceremonies Held Across Chautauqua County

chautauquatoday.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCeremonies were held across Chautauqua County on Saturday in remembrance of the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks that took the lives of nearly 3,000 Americans. One of the ceremonies took place at the City of Dunkirk Fire Hall, where Mayor Willie Rosas spoke about his experience on that day. Rosas, who was a New York State trooper responding to Ground Zero in New York City on the day of the attacks, says the event changed him because he saw people working together...

