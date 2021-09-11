Utah Jazz: Lottery pick locks up Donovan Mitchell in pickup
An NBA newbie gave Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell a difficult summer test. Toronto Raptors rookie forward Scottie Barnes, who came off the board No. 4 overall at the 2021 NBA Draft following his one-and-done stay at Florida State, has the potential to become a legendary on-ball defender in the league. As of this week, fifth-year Utah Jazz guard and former low lottery pick Donovan Mitchell should be able to attest to that.
