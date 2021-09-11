CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah Jazz: Lottery pick locks up Donovan Mitchell in pickup

By Matt Giles
FanSided
FanSided
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn NBA newbie gave Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell a difficult summer test. Toronto Raptors rookie forward Scottie Barnes, who came off the board No. 4 overall at the 2021 NBA Draft following his one-and-done stay at Florida State, has the potential to become a legendary on-ball defender in the league. As of this week, fifth-year Utah Jazz guard and former low lottery pick Donovan Mitchell should be able to attest to that.

Utah Jazz (Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports) Matt Thomas may now find more opportunities than he did with the Utah Jazz. Some Utah Jazz enthusiasts hoped to see more of Matt Thomas down the homestretch of the 2020-21 season. After all, the franchise traded a second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors in March for his services, only to seemingly forget the 6-foot-4 sharpshooter existed on the end of the bench.
The Los Angeles Lakers revamping of their roster may not be complete. There is a chance that by the time training camp rolls around that there are only three players from last year’s team, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, and Talen Horton-Tucker, who are with the team heading into the 2021-22 NBA season.
With the NBA regular season just over a month away, we’ve been taking time at the J-Notes to reflect on some of the best trades in Utah Jazz history. So far, we’ve stuck with deals the Jazz have brokered with their Northwest Division rivals, and that trend continues with the best trade they’ve ever made with the Minnesota Timberwolves.
The Utah Jazz have boasted the best point guard in the National Basketball Association on at least one occasion. Of course, we’re talking about John Stockton, who held that title unequivocally for a large portion of his NBA career, spent entirely in Salt Lake City. However, from 2005-06 up to midway through the 2010-11 season, the Jazz arguably rostered another player worthy of that moniker in Deron Williams. Here’s the trade that changed the Utah Jazz for a half decade, after a disastrous 2004-05 season that saw the team finish with a 26-56 record.
Utah Jazz (Chris Nicoll-USA TODAY Sports) In a recent article outlining every NBA team’s most critical weakness, Bleacher Report’s Dan Favale referred to the Utah Jazz as “one wing short”. In fairness to Favale, the spirit of his article was to find a weakness with every NBA team. That’s a difficult proposition when it comes to the Jazz, as one of the deeper, more well-rounded teams across the Association.
Utah Jazz (Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports) Ex-Utah Jazz reserve Juwan Morgan is now heading to the Eastern Conference. Following four years in college at Indiana, Juwan Morgan went undrafted in 2019 before signing a two-year contract with the Utah Jazz about a month into the 2019-20 season. Although he spent a chunk of his rookie campaign in the G-League, his importance grew after Bojan Bogdanovic’s season-ending wrist injury.
After spending a Wednesday afternoon watching the most recent episode of ‘Marvel’s What If...?’, my mind began to wander. The show’s premise is that of small decisions or events causing massive changes, creating alternate universes in which history plays out completely differently. Naturally, my thoughts went to the Utah Jazz. What seemingly small decisions created massive chain events in Utah Jazz history? What could have happened if just one small thing had been changed?
In each of his first four seasons in the NBA, Mitchell has improved his numbers, doing his part to lead the Utah Jazz to the NBA Playoffs each season and past the first round in 2018 and 2021. As Mitchell turns 25, it's hard not to wonder what he and the Jazz have in store following an especially impressive 2020-21 campaign.
The Utah Jazz announced today that they have waived Jarrell Brantley. It’s a disappointing end for a prospect that checks a lot of boxes for what you want in a prospect. Brantley came to the Jazz as a 2nd round pick and spent a lot of time developing with the Salt Lake City Stars and in the Utah Jazz Summer League. All that development seems to have not worked out with Brantley earning a rotation spot, or solidifying himself as one of the team’s reserves.
A new Utah Jazz addition enjoys a few features that point to NBA potential. This week, the Utah Jazz signed Derrick Alston Jr., a 6-foot-9 lengthy wing who went undrafted at July’s NBA Draft after playing four seasons at Boise State and earning All-Mountain West First Team honors. Judging from...
Injuries were the story of last year's NBA season. LeBron James' Lakers fell to the play-in tournament after his injury, the presumably unbeatable Brooklyn Nets had two of their three stars go down in route to a 2nd round exit, and the LA Clippers saw their breakthrough run extinguished when Kawhi Leonard tore his ACL.
In the instant-analysis culture of today's sports media, many expect to know who won the draft the moment it's over. NBA teams are immediately graded on every pick. It's the nature of the business, but everyone knows you can't evaluate a selection until some time has passed. You have to see how the player and his team develop his game. You have to see how he's utilized within certain schemes. In some cases, players still have plenty of physical changes on the way.
Adam Sandler, Utah Jazz, Jordan Clarkson, Utah, Funnyman, National Basketball Association. Utah Jazz, Adam Sandler (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images) One funnyman was in a pickup game with Utah Jazz sixth man Jordan Clarkson. At a pro run this week that included Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson plus several other...
The Utah Jazz have worked diligently to upgrade the staff around Head Coach Quin Snyder this offseason. First, they added Erdem Can from the Turkish league. Yesterday, they brought longtime NBA assistant Irv Roland into their braintrust. Roland last worked for the Houston Rockets from 2017 to 2019. In 2018,...
An NBA team’s starting unit tends to receive the bulk of media and fan attention. This holds as true for the Utah Jazz as it does for any other team in the Association. Nonetheless, a deep bench can make for a deciding factor in the outcome of games, stretches or even entire seasons.
