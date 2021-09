COLUMBUS, Ohio — On the biggest stage they’ve ever been on in the regular season, the Oregon Ducks earned the signature win of the Mario Cristobal era. CJ Verdell, arguably the most overlooked running back in the country, put on a clinic and earned the long overdue respect he deserves. The fifth-year junior had 20 carries for 161 yards and two touchdowns and three catches fro 34 yards and another score to lead No. 12 Oregon to a 35-28 win over No. 3 Ohio State before a stunned crowd of 100,482 on Saturday.

OHIO STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO