Six different players got on the scoresheet for undefeated Middle Township as the Panthers cruised to a 6-0 victory at Cape May Tech in Middle Township. Eddie Hirsch had a goal and assist for the winners, while Vincent Povio, Steven Berrodin, Austin Carr, Landon Osmundsen and Jason Campbell also scored. Xander Hardin assisted on three of those finishes for the Panthers.

SOCCER ・ 13 HOURS AGO