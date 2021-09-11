Hoffsette completes training, now rated as second-in-command pilot for a 1944 B-25J Mitchell Bomber
Leon M. Hoffsette, Brookfield, recently completed a flight training program culminating in an FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) type rating as a second-in-command pilot in a 1944 B-25J Mitchell Bomber. The training, which Hoffsette completed in Delaware entailed a full day of ground school and intensive flight instruction including multiple takeoffs and landings, steep turns, stalls, bomb runs, and emergencies, to include single-engine operations.www.linncountyleader.com
