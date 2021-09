San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not in the lineup for Sunday's matchup against the Atlanta Braves, according to MLB.com. He hasn't been able to replicate what he's done the last couple of seasons but still has an above-average .221/.308/.454 slash line with 23 HRs, 71 runs, and 58 RBI. He has just a .531 OPS against southpaws this season, though, and will take a seat with Max Fried starting for the Braves. Austin Slater will play center and bat second. Slater has crushed lefties this year with a .266/.363/.481 slash line, along with 14 SBs over 122 games this season. He's a good streaming option for any fantasy manager looking for outfield help.

MLB ・ 7 DAYS AGO