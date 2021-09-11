CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Patriots make interesting roster move ahead of Dolphins game

NBC Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New England Patriots will have the same amount of kicker depth as quarterback depth for Sunday. The Patriots elevated kicker Nick Folk and quarterback Brian Hoyer from the practice squad Saturday ahead of their season opener against the Miami Dolphins. New England also placed wide receiver Malcolm Perry on injured reserve.

