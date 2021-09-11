Utah man in Capitol riot trial to be held after alleged 'eat your flesh' threat

Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner in Washington, D.C., on January 6. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- A Utah man accused of multiple felonies in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will be held in custody after threatening to eat the flesh of a pretrial release supervisor.

Landon Kenneth Copeland, 33, of Hildale, Utah, and Iraq war veteran, initially was granted pretrial release after he was arrested in April on charges alleging that he assaulted officers and obstructed law enforcement in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, WUSA 9 reported.

But in May, Copeland became enraged after a hearing thbat an attorney described a Capitol riot defendant as suffering from "Foxitis," due to watching Fox News constantly. He a allegedly threatened his pretrial release supervisor in Utah, saying "I will eat your flesh for nutrients! You don't know what I am!" according to WUSA 9.

Prosecutors told CNN that Copeland had been released for just two days before he allegedly stormed to the probation office, pressed his head against bulletproof glass separating him from the probation officer, and made the cannibalistic threat.

Following the alleged threat, Copeland was taken back into custody and a psychologist was ordered to determine whether he was competent to stand trial.

Judge Robin Meriweather decided Friday at a hearing that Copeland should remain in custody until he faces trial, WUSA 9 and CNN reported.

"Mr. Copeland's conduct in the short time of his release speaks loudly," Meriweather said at the hearing.

"It does appear mental health and substance abuse is in fact a role," in the incident with the probation officer, Meriweather added, CNN reported. "Something like that will happen when he is on his own," and not under jail supervision.

Copeland's attorneys had argued at the hearing he should be granted another pretrial release since his girlfriend had given birth to their child, and he had secured housing from his employer.

His defense lawyers also said the outburst was "clearly a mental health episode," and he "does not want harm to come to anybody."

In particular, his attorney, Ryan Stout, told Meriweather his client "does renounce what he said, with regards to anything that could be interpreted as threatening or wanting violence," WUSA 9 reported.

But prosecutors argued that Copeland has said in multiple media interviews he "renounced nothing" and that he has refused mental health medication in jail.

Still, Copeland did receive a mental health evaluation in jail and was deemed competent, CNN noted.

In early May, Copeland also ranted about his disapproval of the court and the Department of Justice at a hearing before Meriweather.

"I'm going to tell you what you're going to do," Copeland yelled at Meriweather, WUSA 9 reported. "You're going to give me what the [expletive] I want! You're going to do what the [expletive] I tell you to do! I'm in the middle of the desert! You can't [expletive] find me! You can't [expletive] come get me!"

Stout similarly said his client was "in some sort of mental crisis" then.

Copeland is slated to return to court for a preliminary hearing Sept. 27.