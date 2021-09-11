The Smash and Grab: 4 Teams With Elite Hitting Opportunities in Week 25

I always like the Chicago Bears. And this is a game, at least one on paper, the Bears are expected to win. Do I expect them to win? Stay tuned. The Bears should be able to move the football against the Bengals, especially at home. (They were able to comfortably move the ball for much of the game in Los Angeles, against a far superior unit.) But moving the football is only as valuable as the points generated and the Bears, especially with Dalton at quarterback, lack explosiveness in the red zone.

