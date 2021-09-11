'I worked so hard': Jose Barrero lifts Reds to win over Cardinals in return to roster

ST. LOUIS – Jose Barrero is viewed as the Cincinnati Reds' shortstop of the future, but excuse him for finding a way to contribute immediately. Barrero, a 23-year-old from Cuba, spent all season biding his time for an opportunity. After playing in 24 big-league games last year, he started the year in Double-A. He hit his way to Triple-A. He spent the last four days on the taxi squad.