CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

'I worked so hard': Jose Barrero lifts Reds to win over Cardinals in return to roster

By Cincinnati.com
chatsports.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleST. LOUIS – Jose Barrero is viewed as the Cincinnati Reds' shortstop of the future, but excuse him for finding a way to contribute immediately. Barrero, a 23-year-old from Cuba, spent all season biding his time for an opportunity. After playing in 24 big-league games last year, he started the year in Double-A. He hit his way to Triple-A. He spent the last four days on the taxi squad.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

Related
whopam.com

Braves & Cubs win Thursday, Reds & Cardinals back in action tonight

The Atlanta Braves are back in the win column. Adam Duvall hit a go-ahead home run in the fifth inning as the Braves pushed past the Colorado Rockies 6-5 in Denver. Game two is this evening at Coors Field. Sergio Alcántara scored the game winning run on an error in...
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Reds go for key series win against rival Cardinals

The Cincinnati Reds will try to snap their string of five straight series losses when they visit the St. Louis Cardinals Saturday. The Reds (75-67) won 4-2 in the opener of this three-game set Friday at Busch Stadium and they can clinch a series victory with a win. The reeling...
MLB
whopam.com

Cubs edge Reds, Cardinals win, Braves lose Wednesday

Jason Heyward hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Chicago Cubs a 4-1 win over Cincinnati at Wrigley Field. The Reds have dropped their last five series and are a game back of the San Diego Padres for the final NL Wild Card spot. The Reds and Cubs are both off today.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#St Louis#The Cincinnati Reds#Triple A
redlegnation.com

Reds call up Jose Barrero, place Kyle Farmer on paternity list

This afternoon the Cincinnati Reds called up infielder Jose Barrero from the taxi squad and placed Kyle Farmer on the 3-day paternity list (congratulations to the Farmer family!). For Jose Barrero it means that he’ll be playing in his first game in nearly a week. He’s been traveling with the...
MLB
Columbus Dispatch

Reds notes: Tyler Stephenson is a top pinch-hitter; Jose Barrero starts at short

ST. LOUIS – Tyler Stephenson possesses a special skill where he can affect games when he’s out of the lineup almost as if he was a starter. Stephenson, the Reds’ rookie catcher, has been one of the better pinch-hitters in the league. He’s 9-for-35 in those situations this season (.257 batting average) with two doubles, three homers and a league-high 12 RBI.
MLB
FanSided

Reds: It’s time to recall Jose Barrero to the major leagues

The wait is over, it’s time for the Cincinnati Reds to recall Jose Barrero to the major leagues. The 23-year-old was optioned on August 28th, and with the required 10-day window now expired, it’s time to bring Barrero back to the big leagues. Barrero’s inclusion on the 28-man roster is...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Derrick

Barrero, Reds score two in ninth, beat Cardinals 4-2

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jose Barrero made the most of an unexpected start by doubling in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, leading the Cincinnati Reds over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-2 Friday night. The 23-year-old Barrero had two hits after he was recalled from Triple-A Louisville earlier in...
MLB
numberfire.com

Jose Barrero starting for Reds Friday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Barrero is getting the nod at shortstop while batting seventh in the order against Cardinals starter Jon Lester. He's taking the roster spot of Kyle Farmer, who was placed on the paternity list.
MLB
clevelandstar.com

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals pull out late win over Reds

Nolan Arenado drove in three runs with a triple and a homer to power the St. Louis Cardinals past the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 Saturday. Arenado's two-run homer in the eighth inning broke the 4-4 tie and lifted the Cardinals (72-69) to their third victory in four games. Jonathan India and...
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Photos: Cardinals win 2-0 against Reds with Arenado home run

The St. Louis Cardinals beat the Cincinnati Reds 2-0 in their final game of a home series between the Central Division rivals on Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021. The Cardinals start a three game away series against the New York Mets starting Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. Photos by Daniel Shular, dshular@post-dispatch.com.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
clevelandstar.com

Wilmer Difo's 9th-inning dash lifts Pirates over Reds

Wilmer Difo raced home from second base on a groundout in the ninth inning Wednesday as the Pittsburgh Pirates handed the visiting Cincinnati Reds their fourth straight loss, 5-4. With one out against reliever Mychal Givens (3-3), Difo hit a pinch-hit, ground-rule double to left. The Reds intentionally walked Bryan...
MLB
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Two for ’22? Dillon Peters, Ben Gamel continue to impress during Pirates’ victory over Reds

Perhaps it’s the left-handed throwing motion or the long, reddish hair that’s either tucked up under their hats or flowing down the back of their necks. Whatever it is, there has been something been special, different or both about Dillon Peters and Ben Gamel, an opportunistic quality where they’re seemingly playing their way into larger roles here.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy