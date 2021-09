CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Saturday Evening Heartland. We saw hazy skies across the area this afternoon with warm temperatures. This evening we wil mostly clear skies and mild temperatures. Lows by morning will fall into the lower to middle 60s. We will see mostly sunny skies and very warm temperatures Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with the heat index reaching the lower to middle 90s.