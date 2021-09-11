CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Auburn Hills, MI

9/11 20th Anniversary

By insideauburnhills
insideauburnhills.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 11th, 2001, the United States of America endured one of the greatest tragedies in our Nation’s history that would alter the lives for many Americans in the decades to follow. Twenty years ago today, terrorists launched a coordinated attack that resulted in the loss of nearly 3,000 innocent American citizens in New York, New York; Arlington, Virginia; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 6,000 additional people suffered life altering injuries.

insideauburnhills.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

FDA advisory panel rejects widespread Pfizer booster shots

WASHINGTON (AP) — An influential federal advisory panel has soundly rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. The vote Friday, 16-2, was a blow to the Biden administration’s effort to shore up people’s protection against the virus amid the highly contagious delta variant. Over...
HEALTH
NBC News

U.S. drone strike in Kabul mistakenly killed civilians, not terrorists, Pentagon says

An Aug. 29 drone strike targeting terrorists in Afghanistan mistakenly killed innocent civilians, including children, Pentagon officials admitted Friday. "It was a mistake," Gen. Kenneth McKenzie, the head of U.S. Central Command said. The strike was launched after last month’s deadly suicide bombing near Kabul airport that killed 13 U.S....
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn Hills, MI
Government
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Auburn Hills, MI
State
Virginia State
State
New York State
Local
Michigan Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11#Nation#Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy