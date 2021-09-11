9/11 20th Anniversary

On September 11th, 2001, the United States of America endured one of the greatest tragedies in our Nation’s history that would alter the lives for many Americans in the decades to follow. Twenty years ago today, terrorists launched a coordinated attack that resulted in the loss of nearly 3,000 innocent American citizens in New York, New York; Arlington, Virginia; and Shanksville, Pennsylvania. More than 6,000 additional people suffered life altering injuries.