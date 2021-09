Enjoy barbecue, decadent milkshakes, and locally inspired bites by chef Ben Shapiro at the inviting, community-centric property in Golden. On any given evening at the Eddy Taproom & Hotel in Golden, you’ll find an eclectic mix of out-of-town hotel guests and Goldenites enjoying dinner and drinks while listening to live music, playing a giant game of chess on the lawn, or mingling around a fire pit. That comfortable, relax-and-stay-a-while vibe is exactly what the Eddy’s founders hoped to create when they opened the boutique hotel and restaurant in June.

GOLDEN, CO ・ 10 DAYS AGO