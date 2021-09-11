CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple to soon sell all 24-inch iMac colors at its retail stores, says Gurman

By Tom Sykes
theapplepost.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomberg reporter Mark Gurman has claimed Apple plans to make all seven colors of the 24-inch iMac available to purchase at its retail stores later this month. In a Tweet on Friday, Gurman said that alongside the launch of the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 this month, Apple Stores will now have all 24-inch iMac models available for customers to purchase in-person, as the Yellow, Orange, and Purple finishes were previously available only online.

