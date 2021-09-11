CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litecoin price analysis: LTC struggles at $174, will bulls break $184 resistance

By Aamir Sheikh
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLitecoin price analysis shows the bearish curve has still not changed. Support of $172 is still valid in the short-term. Resistance found $184 yet to be attempted. The Litecoin price analysis for today shows LTC is on recovery for good. The bulls are attempting to take the price higher, and currently, the LTC/USD pair is trading at $175 at the time of writing. After yesterday’s bearish plunge, the bulls are trying to break the pattern and continue their course.

