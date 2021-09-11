Litecoin price analysis: LTC struggles at $174, will bulls break $184 resistance

The Litecoin price prediction shows LTC moving down within the market as its sell-offs may cross below the moving averages. At the time of writing, LTC/USD is changing hands to $186, down from the recent high of $195.49. The coin is seen above the 9-day and 21-day moving averages on the market and it could be mainly influenced by speculative sentiment and technical factors, while fundamental developments remain in the shadows. The cryptocurrency market is known for its behavior because everything grows and falls simultaneously.

